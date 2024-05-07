The Notre Dame women’s basketball team made a huge addition to their women's basketball roster ahead of the 2024-25 campaign Tuesday, announcing the signings of former all-conference selections Liza Karlen and Liatu King from the transfer portal. Both players bring a wealth of experience and talent, enhancing an already formidable team.

Liza Karlen, a 6-foot-2 forward, spent four years at Marquette. Last season, she averaged 17.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, earning a unanimous selection to the All-Big East first team. Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey praised her new forward, saying, “She brings a wealth of experience and depth to the forward position and has tremendous versatility offensively, having shot 50% from the field and 36% from deep last season.

“Liza also has an incredible motor and is a relentless rebounder. I am so grateful and excited for what she will add to our team next season,” Ivey said, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

Liatu King, a 6-foot forward, was a first-team All-ACC selection last season at Pitt, where she also earned the title of Most Improved Player. King was one of three ACC players to average a double-double last season, with 18.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

“She is versatile and dynamic with an innate ability to score on multiple levels. With her smooth jumper, she can also dominate on the block,” Ivey said. “Liatu had 18 double-doubles last year and shot 52% from the floor. She will make an immediate impact on our team next season.”

Both Karlen and King have one season of eligibility remaining, thanks to the extra year granted by the NCAA during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their addition strengthens a Notre Dame roster that has already reached the Sweet 16 in each of the past three seasons under Ivey.

Notre Dame's roster outlook

With the addition of Karlen and King, Notre Dame's roster is shaping up to be one of the strongest in recent years. The team also retains standout guards Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles, along with Sonia Citron, Maddy Westbeld and incoming freshman Kate Koval, the No. 5-ranked prospect in the class of 2024 according to espnW.

The Irish, under former coach Muffet McGraw, were the winners of the championship in 2001 and 2018, and the 2019 runner-up. The team continues to build a powerhouse program. Ivey’s recruiting acumen and coaching skills have kept the team competitive, and the latest additions through high school recruitment and the transfer portal further solidify their position as a national contender.

For example, Leah Macy is a top-20 5-star recruit in the class of 2025, adding to to the Fighting Irish’s strong recruiting class. Macy, a standout forward from Bethlehem High School in Bardstown, Kentucky, chose Notre Dame over UConn, Louisville and Kentucky. She averaged 25 points and 10.3 rebounds per game last season despite missing a month due to a sprained ACL and a bone bruise in her knee.

Macy's addition, along with Karlen and King, gives Notre Dame women's basketball a promising outlook for the 2024-25 season.