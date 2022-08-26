‘He truly believes he should never lose a battle’: Albert Pujols’ unreal mindset, revealed

Father Time keeps throwing curveballs to Albert Pujols. But the St. Louis Cardinals legend is hitting them out of the park. He has been one of the best players in all of baseball in August despite being 42 years old.

In 19 games over the last 20 days, Pujols has the highest OPS of any player with double-digit games. He is crushing it as a designated hitter and helping the Cardinals lead the NL Central as the regular season begins to wind down.

Extreme confidence in his mindset has allowed Albert Pujols to turn back the clocks. His younger teammates are stunned at what they’re witnessing. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, Cardinals star Nolan Arenado revealed that Pujols believes he should win every single matchup.

“He truly believes he should never lose a battle or ever get beat. Even at this age,” Arenado said, via ESPN. “That’s something I admire.” The Cardinals are not getting this level of production from Albert Pujols just to help the team. That is certainly a big reason why the veteran is still going but he is also looking to join the historic 700 home run club, which features only Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth.

“The coolest thing is not only is he doing this to get to 700 home runs, he’s here to help this team win,” rookie second baseman Nolan Gorman said. “He’s made that a point.”

Albert Pujols needs to have some historically great production to reach 700 career home runs. But if anyone can stave off the affects of age, it’s The Machine. While the Cardinals chase a division title, Pujols is helping their cause by chasing individual history.