St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols just hit his 693rd career home run on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, and while it’s already impressive on its own right, the way Pujols did it made it even better.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, the latest home run made it 10 homers for Pujols since the start of July. The Dominican-American baseball icon is already 42 years old, and it’s worth noting that no player of his age or higher has ever hit more than 13 homers in July or later in the season.

With Pujols clearly motivated as he nears 700 home runs, he could definitely surpass those numbers and set a new old-man record.

10 of Albert Pujols’ 14 home runs this year have come since the start of July. No player age 42 or older has ever hit more than 13 home runs in July or later of a season. If Pujols is going to reach 700 career home runs, he would need to hit 17 from July on. pic.twitter.com/6HTab8E9Yo — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 23, 2022

Even more amazing, Cubs’ Drew Smyly is the 449th pitcher he has homered against in his career, putting him in a tie with Barry Bonds for the most in MLB history. That speaks volumes on his ability to send the ball out of the part, no matter who his opponent is.

Drew Smyly was the 449th different pitcher that Albert Pujols has homered against in his career. That ties Barry Bonds for the most in MLB history. https://t.co/8blSigWa1J — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 23, 2022

Albert Pujols has already made a huge mark in the sport, and even if he doesn’t reach 700 home runs, his place in the MLB lore is all but secured.

But hey, going for 700 isn’t bad at all. In fact, Cardinals fans would probably love that since it would be the perfect ending for what has been a legendary career for Pujols. He has already announced his decision to retire at the end of the season, and what better way to finish it off with another history?