Girldad power, baby!

Lance Lynn has been with the St. Louis Cardinals for a short time, but he's already endearing himself to the fanbase again. The former Chicago White Sox righty is pulling up to his practices in a pink Ford Raptor. It's certainly eye-catching, and fans are curious why he's riding with such an eccentric color.

Well, it turns out that Lynn's choice of ride is partly influenced by his three daughters. In an interview with Tamar Sher, the new Cardinals righty told the story of how his car came to be the “Barbie-mobile”. Fair warning: the story is full of sweetness that you might get a toothache listening to it.

“So, I have three daughters and they all love the Barbie move. It turned into the Barbie-mobile pretty quick. I got a Bronco Raptor last year, it did not come pink. When I came home from the season, it was pink. And I have not driven it yet, so that's how it went down… it came out pretty good, I'm not mad at it.”

Lynn was signed by the St. Louis Cardinals at the end of the 2023 season. Once a key part of the birds' iconic 2011 World Series run, Lynn now returns to St. Louis as a starter instead of playing from the bullpen. Lynn was mostly reliable for most of 2023, but his tendency to give up home runs severely hurt his teams in 2023.

St. Louis is hoping that this stretch is merely a blip on the radar and not a sign of things to come. Lance Lynn is certainly capable of playing consistent ball: the Cardinals were witnesses to this more than 11 years ago. Does Lynn still have the mojo from his early days?