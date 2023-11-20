Lance Lynn is heading back to the Cardinals after signing a one-year contract for $10 million in MLB free agency. He had a 5.73 ERA in 2023

Lance Lynn is going back to where it all began. The veteran right-handed starting pitcher is agreeing to a one-year, $10 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Despite Lynn's rough 2023 season, the Cardinals clearly believe he can be a key part of their ailing staff in 2024.

The 36-year-old found success with both the Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox but was arguably his most consistent during his tenure with St. Louis. He was selected at the end of the first round in the 2008 MLB Draft, primarily served as a reliever for the club's 2011 World Series run (3.27 ERA in 10 playoff games that year) and earned his first All-Star selection in 2012. Lynn signed with the Minnesota Twins ahead of the 2018 campaign.

The deal is guaranteed for 2024 and includes an option, per insider Jon Heyman. “Can be worth about $26M over two with escalators,” he reported on Monday. “Pluses: Started with Cards, lives nearby in southern Illinois. Pending physical tomorrow.”

Cardinals and Lance Lynn both need redemption

The move poses little risk for an organization desperate to revive its starting pitching rotation after trading Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty, and saying goodbye to franchise great Adam Wainwright. But can Lynn once again be effective for the Redbirds without the use of a time machine?

He was one of the worst starters in the league for the first half of last year with the White Sox and then was shelled while pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series. The one silver lining, however, is that Lance Lynn has endured dismal stretches before and proceeded to ascend back towards the top.

This reunion with the Cardinals presents him with a fine opportunity for a meaningful final act in The Show. Fans will also take any dose of championship nostalgia they can get right now.