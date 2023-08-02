The trade deadline has left the St. Louis Cardinals with a new-look roster, with the departures of key players. Miles Mikolas isn't one of the players sent packing for another team ahead of Tuesday's deadline, but he must still be feeling the sting of losing teammates and friends to trades. In any case, he understands that MLB is a business-driven league and that everything in its orbit will just have to abide by its nature.

Perhaps nothing encapsulates the notion for Miles Mikolas better than the shirt he showed up with when he was interviewed by reporters following Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins at home, as noted by John Denton of MLB.com:

#STLCards RHP Miles Mikolas with the perfect T-shirt to sum up the team’s personnel losses at the MLB Trade Deadline: “Yeah, you know, we've we lost some friends, but life goes on. So, you know, the sun's gonna come up tomorrow and we got a ballgame.”

The Cardinals were one of the busiest teams in the lead-up to the trade deadline. They parted ways with right-handed pitchers Jack Flaherty, and Jordan Hicks, lefty Jordan Montgomery, and shortstop Paul DeJong.

It has been a season full of struggles for St. Louis, which was widely viewed as a potential seller long before the deadline. Following their loss to the Twins, the Cardinals dropped to 47-61. They are 11.5 games outside of first place in the National League Central division and are also behind the last Wild Card in the NL by the same number of games. Their odds of making the playoffs are at a microscopic 0.6%, per FanGraphs.