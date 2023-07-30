The Toronto Blue Jays are bolstering their bullpen by acquiring closer Jordan Hicks in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals. MLB insider Craig Mish was the first to report the trade, with other media reports confirming the deal. ESPN's Jeff Passan has the full trade return, with the Cardinals receiving Double-A pitchers Sem Robberse and Adam Kloffenstein.

The Blue Jays are making this move a day after putting closer Jordan Romano on the IL. Romano is in the midst of a fantastic season, leading MLB in saves with 28 and boasting a 2.79 ERA. While he's going to miss some time due to a lower-back injury, the hope is that he'll return and form a devastating duo with Hicks at the back end of the bullpen.

Hicks had eight saves and a 3.67 ERA in 41 2/3 innings with the Cardinals this season. The 26-year-old is a big strikeout pitcher who can throw over 100 mph, with 59 punchouts on the year.

Toronto is in third place in the loaded AL East but is currently holding the third and final AL Wild Card spot. There are plenty of teams in pursuit, though, with the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians all within striking distance.

The Blue Jays beat out multiple suitors for Hicks, who also drew interest from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Houston Astros, according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya. Toronto was incentivized to make this trade after the Romano injury and got the deal done.

As for the Cardinals, this begins their sell-off as part of their disappointing season that has them in last place in the NL Central. While superstars Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt aren't expected to go anywhere, St. Louis also just traded Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton to the Texas Rangers. Jack Flaherty is expected to be on the move as well, and there could be other trades.