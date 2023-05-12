Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman has been a bright spot amid the team’s difficult start to the 2023 season. Gorman’s strong performance has led people around the MLB world to wonder if he will break out of his current platoon and begin playing on an everyday basis. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol left the door open for that to happen at some point, but said the roster doesn’t currently “allow for it,” Per John Denton.

“Yes, but at the moment (the roster) doesn’t allow for it,” Marmol said of Gorman. “He’s also pretty splitty & we have a right-handed bat (Juan Yepez) that handles lefties.”

Gorman tends to primarily face right-handed pitchers, while Juan Yepez gets to hit against left-handers. With a pair of lefties set to face the Cardinals on Friday and Saturday, Nolan Gorman isn’t expected to see much playing time over the weekend.

Overall, Gorman is hitting .255 with eight home runs and an .865 OPS. With the exception of just seven at-bats, he’s only faced right-handed pitching. In those seven at-bats against left-handed pitchers, Gorman is slashing .000/.222/.ooo/. Meanwhile, he’s slashing .272/.356/.553 with a .909 OPS against righties.

Gorman, 23, needs consistent playing time. Yes, he’s struggled against left-handed pitching but it’s also an incredibly limited sample size. Platooning a young player with a bright future is only holding him back. Nevertheless, Marmol clearly wants to stick with the strategy for now.

The Cardinals are preparing for a weekend series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. They will try to defeat the Sox despite Gorman likely being held out of the lineup for the first two games of the series.