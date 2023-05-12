It has been an unusual start to the 2023 MLB season, as many postseason contenders currently find themselves near or at the bottom of their divisions.

In the NL Central, the St Louis Cardinals are 13-25 and already eight games out of first place, with 11 losses in a recent 12-game stretch solidifying their spot in the cellar.

Yet, of these disappointing teams, perhaps St Louis is in the best position of all of them to bounce back.

The Cardinals only rank slightly below average in team ERA and runs scored per game, and ESPN’s Relative Power Index actually says the Cards have four fewer wins than expected — which provides hope for a return to form.

Oli Marmol’s team also plays in possibly the weakest division in baseball, with the division’s overall record currently 11 games under .500.

This puts St Louis in a unique position between buyer and seller. With a significant chunk of the season still remaining, here are three moves the Cardinals can make to solidify their playoff push while also maximizing their chance for success in the future.

Trade Away Miles Mikolas

After an All-Star season in which Mikolas had a 3.29 ERA, St Louis’ sturdy starting pitcher has not been the same since signing a two-year contract extension in the off-season.

He has a 5.40 ERA through eight starts in 2023, and his 57 hits given up are the most in the majors. Mikolas’ expected ERA is even more concerning, sitting at 5.99, per Baseball Savant.

Overall, the Cardinals’ starting rotation has an ERA of 5.40, and as the highest-paid member of the staff, Mikolas needs to show improvement, otherwise the franchise should put him on the trading block.

Acquire a veteran outfielder

Most last-place teams would be in a position to sell at this point in the season, but given the uncertainty of the National League Central, the Cardinals can still look to buy.

The lack of production in the Cardinals’ outfield this year has been startling, as their -0.8 WAR ranks 25th among 30 MLB teams.

Dylan Carlson has regressed from his 2021 Rookie of the Year candidate season, Tyler O’Neill’s power numbers have plummeted while his strikeout rate stays high, and rookie Alec Burleson is not a dependable starter yet. This trio has all been below-average in the field as well.

A player like San Francisco’s Joc Pederson gives the Cardinals a powerful bat, while Victor Robles of the Washington Nationals is a speedier option with a good on-base percentage.

Trade for a promising starting pitcher

Fourth starter Steven Matz has a 4.71 ERA since the start of the 2019 season, a mark that has ballooned to 5.70 this year.

Jack Flaherty is struggling, Jake Woodford is hurt, and Adam Wainwright is 41 and just returned from the injured list. If you’re a Cardinals fan, there is not much to get excited about down the road when you see this starting rotation.

One team that does have some promising young pitchers is the Kansas City Royals.

Brad Keller still needs to lower his walk rate (his 32 walks in 39 innings is the most in MLB), but the 27-year-old has decreased his ERA three years in a row. Meanwhile, teammate Brady Singer is struggling this year, but posted a 3.23 ERA last season while striking out 150 batters.

Elsewhere in the AL Central, the White Sox could look to unload amidst a disappointing start. Lucas Giolito and Dylan Cease are the big names here, but a more affordable option is Michael Kopech.

Kopech’s ERA this year is close to 6.00 but is coming off back-to-back seasons with an ERA of 3.50.