St. Louis Cardinals president John Mozeliak addressed the team's starting pitching plan moving forward in MLB free agency

Will the St. Louis Cardinals make any more moves in MLB free agency?

St. Louis has already added some pitching help, bringing in Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson. Adding pitching was St. Louis' top priority heading into the offseason following the team's abysmal 2023 season. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak recently hinted that the team may look to add even more arms, via Cardinals Live.

“We like what we have, but why close the doors today?” Mozeliak said.

He reportedly likes the current bullpen for the Cardinals. Mozeliak further explained the Cardinals' thinking when it comes to starting pitching.

“We want to shorten games, and that’s our rotation giving innings,” he continued. “Deeper starters can go the better our bullpen will be, regardless who’s in it.”

St. Louis is banking on their starters providing valuable innings. Gray, Lynn, and Gibson are all more than capable of working deep into games if necessary. Perhaps the Cardinals will place an emphasis on innings-eaters moving forward as they aim to add more starting pitching.

Cardinals' 2024 outlook

The Cardinals' offense posted respectable results in 2023. Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt led the charge in St. Louis' lineup.

Their staring rotation struggled mightily throughout the year, however. St. Louis' offseason additions already have the rotation in a much better spot than it was to finish the '23 campaign. Gray, Lynn, and Gibson join a pitching staff that features Miles Mikolas.

Mikolas was an All-Star in 2022 but the wheels came off in 2023, so the Cardinals are hoping he can bounce back this season. Nevertheless, adding at least one more starter should be the organization's primary goal.

The Cardinals have a chance to rebound and make a postseason run during the 2024 season. Their additions moving forward will play a pivotal role in determining how the team fares, though.