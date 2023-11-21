After reuniting with Lance Lynn in free agency, the Cardinals have further shored up their starting rotation by signing Kyle Gibson

The St. Louis Cardinals did not meet expectations at all last season, finishing with a 71-91 record, which was good for last place in the National League Central. The good news is that they are intent on preventing that from happening again in 2024, and they have already been busy in free agency to start the offseason, as they have now added Kyle Gibson to their starting rotation.

After reuniting with Lance Lynn on Monday, the Cardinals brought in another veteran innings-eater in Gibson, who spent the 2023 campaign with the Baltimore Orioles. Gibson isn't the greatest pitcher in the world, but he rarely misses starts, which is something St. Louis is clearly valuing in free agency right now, and it resulted in the two sides agreeing on a one-year, $12 million deal.

Via Jesse Rogers:

“Kyle Gibson is in agreement with the Cardinals as Bob Nightengale reported. It's for a year at $12 million plus a team option, sources tell ESPN.”

Kyle Gibson adds another innings-eater to Cardinals rotation

Gibson has struggled with consistency throughout his career, but when he's on, he has the ability to dominate opposing lineups. Gibson's numbers with the Orioles weren't necessarily anything special (15-9, 4.73 ERA, 157 K, 1.32 WHIP), but he made all 33 of his starts, and was a key piece in Baltimore's resurgent 2023 campaign.

Gibson will now slot in alongside Lynn in the Cardinals new look starting rotation that has already seen Adam Wainwright retire and Dakota Hudson get non-tendered. St. Louis' rotation still needs a bit of work, but the additions of Lynn and Gibson will surely help, and it will be worth seeing what other pitchers they add to their squad this offseason.