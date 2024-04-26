It is game two of a weekend series as the St. Louis Cardinals visit the New York Mets. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Mets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Cardinals come into the series sitting at 11-14 on the year. Meanwhile, the Mets are 13-11 heading into the series. The two will play the first game of the series on Friday night. Miles Mikolas will be on the mound for the Cardinals in that one. Jose Butto is expected to go for the Mets. He is 0-0 on the year with a 1.65 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP. He is 1-3 with a 6.49 ERA and 1.52 WHIP.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Cardinals-Mets Odds
St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+134)
Moneyline: -126
New York Mets: +1.5 (-162)
Moneyline: +108
Over: 7.5 (-115)
Under: 7.5 (-105)
How to Watch Cardinals vs. Mets
Time: 4:05 PM ET/ 1:05 PM PT
TV: Fox
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All statistics are before the game with the Mets on April 26th.
Cardinals pitching is 21st in team ERA while sitting 22nd in WHIP and 25th in opponent batting average. It will be Sonny Gray on the mound for the Cardinals. He is 2-1 this year with a 1.04 ERA and a .87 WHIP. His only loss of the year came last time out. He went 6.1 innings, giving up five hits and striking out 12, but he gave up two runs. The Cardinals could not score in the game, and Gray took the loss as the Cardinals fell 2-0
The Cardinals are 27th in runs scored this year while sitting 26th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging. Willson Contreras has led the way on offense. He is hitting .294 on the year with seven doubles and three home runs. This has led to eight RBIs on the year and 11 runs scored. Leading the team in RBIs this year are Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan. Arenado is hitting .295 on the year with a .343 on-base percentage. He has six doubles and a home run, leading to his 12 RBIs and eight runs scored. Donovan is hitting just .217 on the year but does have a .321 on-base percentage. He has four doubles, a triple, and two home runs. This has led to his 12 RBIs and 11 runs scored.
Over the last week, it has been Lars Nootbaar driving in the runs. HE is hitting just .217 in the last week, but he has two doubles and four RBIs in those six games. He has also scored one in that time. Meanwhile, Nolan Gorman has added a home run and three RBIs in the last week.
Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All statistics are before the game with the Cardinals on April 26th.
The Mets are ninth in team ERA while sitting 23rd in WHIP and eighth in opponent batting average. Adrian Houser will be on the mound for the Mets in this one. He is 0-2 with a 7.45 ERA and a 1.76 WHIP. As a former member of the Brewers, Houser is familiar with the Cardinals lineup. That may not be great for him. Current Cardinals are hitting .245 in 94 at-bats against him with four home runs and 17 RBIs. Paul Goldschmidt has three home runs and 12 RBIs against Houser.
The Mets are 13th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 12th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging percentage. Pete Alonso has led the way for the Mets. He is hitting .263 this year with a .340 on-base percentage. Further, he has seven home runs and 12 RBIs, plus has scored 19 times. While he leads the team in home runs and runs scored, he is tied for this in RBIS. the leader in RBIs is Brandon Nimmo. Nimmo is hitting just .186 on the year but with three doubles, a triple, and two home runs. He has 15 RBIs on the year and 13 runs scored.
Sitting second in RBIs this year is Tyrone Taylor. He has 13 RBIs this year while hitting .327 on the season. Taylor had three doubles and two home runs this year while scoring five times. Scoring a lot is something Starling Marte has done. He has scored 16 times on the season. He is hitting .290 with a .330 on-base percentage. Further, Marte has four doubles and four home runs, for 12 RBIs on the year.
Final Cardinals-Mets Prediction & Pick
While the Cardinals are not scoring great, the Mets are not doing much better. Further, the Cardinals have a lot of familiarity with Adrian Houser. This may be a major issue for him, as he has not been great against those players. Meanwhile, Sonny Gray has been pitching amazingly this year. With that, take the Cardinals in this one.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Cardinals-Mets Prediction & Pick: Cardinals ML (-126)