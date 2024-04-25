Two teams looking to kick-start their season face as the St. Louis Cardinals visit the New York Mets. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Mets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Cardinals enter the game coming off winning two of three over the Arizona Diamondbacks at home. Still, it has been a struggle early on in the season. They are just 11-14 on the year, which places them in last place in the NL Central. Before taking two of three from the Diamondbacks, they had lost four straight and six of eight overall. Meanwhile, the Mets are 13-11 on the year, which places them in third in the NL East. They started the season 6-8 before winning six straight games. Since then, they have lost three of four, including losing two of three on the road to the Giants.
MLB Odds: Cardinals-Mets Odds
St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+160)
Moneyline: +100
New York Mets: +1.5 (-194)
Moneyline: -118
Over: 7.5 (-110)
Under: 7.5 (-110)
How to Watch Cardinals vs. Mets
Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT
TV: AppleTV+
Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Cardinals are 26th in runs scored this year while sitting 26th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging. Willson Contreras has led the way on offense. He is hitting .294 on the year with seven doubles and three home runs. This has led to eight RBIs on the year and 11 runs scored. Leading the team in RBIs this year are Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan. Arenado is hitting .295 on the year with a .343 on-base percentage. He has six doubles and a home run, leading to his 12 RBIs and eight runs scored. Donovan is hitting just .217 on the year but does have a .321 on-base percentage. He has four doubles, a triple, and two home runs. This has led to his 12 RBIs and 11 runs scored.
Over the last week, it has been Lars Nootbaar driving in the runs. HE is hitting just .217 in the last week, but he has two doubles and four RBIs in those six games. He has also scored one in that time. Meanwhile, Nolan Gorman has added a home run and three RBIs in the last week.
Cardinals pitching is 20th in team ERA while sitting 22nd in WHIP and 26th in opponent batting average. It will be Miles Mikolas on the mound for the Cardinals in this one. He is 1-3 with a 6.49 ERA and 1.52 WHIP. He has given up five runs over 4.2 innings in each of his last two starts, losing both of them. Current members of the Mets have a lifetime .234 batting average on Mikolas with two home runs and 11 RBIs.
Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Mets are 12th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 12th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging percentage. Pete Alonso has led the way for the Mets. He is hitting .263 this year with a .340 on-base percentage. Further, he has seven home runs and 12 RBIs, plus has scored 19 times. While he leads the team in home runs and runs scored, he is tied for this in RBIS. the leader in RBIs is Brandon Nimmo. Nimmo is hitting just .186 on the year but with three doubles, a triple, and two home runs. He has 15 RBIs on the year and 13 runs scored.
Sitting second in RBIs this year is Tyrone Taylor. He has 13 RBIs this year while hitting .327 on the season. Taylor had three doubles and two home runs this year while scoring five times. Scoring a lot is something Starling Marte has done. He has scored 16 times on the season. He is hitting .290 with a .330 on-base percentage. Further, Marte has four doubles and four home runs, for 12 RBIs on the year.
The Mets are ninth in team ERA while sitting 24th in WHIP and eighth in opponent batting average. Jose Butto is expected to go for the Mets. He is 0-0 on the year with a 1.65 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP. Button has made three starts, giving up three runs in 16.1 innings of work. Last time out, he gave up two runs in 4.1 innings of work. No current member of the Cardinals has a career at-bat against Button.
Final Cardinals-Mets Prediction & Pick
Both teams had hopes of a solid season coming in, and both have struggled so far. While neither team is out of playoff contention, or in a big hole, winning is something that needs to start happening. The Mets offense has been much better to this point in the year. Further, they have had some solid work out of the bullpen, which will be needed with Jose Butto on the mound. The Cardinals have Mile Mikolas on the mound, who has been struggling all year. Take the Mets in this one.
Final Cardinals-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets ML (-118)