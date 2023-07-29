Carlee Russell, the 25-year-old nursing student was charged with two misdemeanors for ffalsely claiming that she was kidnapped earlier this month per Entertainment Tonight. Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis announced Friday (July 28), that Russell was charged with falsely reporting to law enforcement and falsely reporting an incident.

Both of the charges are class A misdemeanors and if convicted carry a maximum punishment of one year in jail and a $6,000 fine upon conviction, said Derzis. The charges were filed in municipal court, said Derzis.

Carlee Russell posted bail Friday (July 28) after paying a $1,000 bond for each of the charges, Derzis said.

Russell's attorney Emory Anthony provided a statement on Russell's behalf to Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis clarifying the false police reporting. The statement was read during a July 24 press conference.

“There is was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13, 2023,” the lawyer said per E! News. “My client did not see a baby on the side of the road. My client did not leave the Hoover area when she was identified as a missing person.”

Russell's attorney additionally clarified that she acted alone and did not have “any help” during the incident.

“This was a single act done by herself,” Anthony's statement continued. “My client was not with anyone or any hotel with anyone from the time she was missing. My client apologizes for her actions to this community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police department and other agencies as well, [and] to her friends and family.”

The lawyer concluded, “We ask for your prayers for Carlee as she addresses her issues and attempts to move forward, understanding that she made a mistake in this matter. Carlee again asks for your forgiveness and prayers.”