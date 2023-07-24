Missing Alabama woman Carlee Russell admitted that her kidnapping was a hoax. The incident made headlines nationwide when authorities announced that Russell was kidnapped after spotting a toddler on the highway.

Russell's attorney Emory Anthony provided a statement on Russell's behalf to behalf to Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis. The statement was read during a July 24 press conference.

“There is was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13, 2023,” the lawyer said per E! News. “My client did not see a baby on the side of the road. My client did not leave the Hoover area when she was identified as a missing person.”

Russell's attorney additionally clarified that she acted alone and did not have “any help” during the incident.

“This was a single act done by herself,” Anthony's statement continued. “My client was not with anyone or any hotel with anyone from the time she was missing. My client apologizes for her actions to this community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police department and other agencies as well, [and] to her friends and family.”

The lawyer concluded, “We ask for your prayers for Carlee as she addresses her issues and attempts to move forward, understanding that she made a mistake in this matter. Carlee again asks for your forgiveness and prayers.”

Authorities said that they have a meeting scheduled with her lawyer on July 25.

Derzis recounted Russell's previous statements she made to police prior to her lawyer's note on her behalf.

“She told detectives that while traveling down the interstate, she saw a baby walking down the side of the road and called 911,” the chief explained. “She said when she got out of the vehicle to check on the child, a man came out of the trees and mumbled that he was checking on the baby.”

He went on, “She claimed that the man then picked her up and she screamed. She stated he then made her go over a fence. She claimed he then forced her into a car, and the next thing she remembers is being in the trailer of an 18-wheeler.”

She then explained to police that she escaped captivity before running “through lots of woods until she came out near her residence,” per police.

Russell was missing for 49 hours and later was found at her home two weeks later.