On Sunday, June 11th, we have a full slate of baseball and Fanduel is running a same-game parlay that's paying out over 16-1 odds. We take a look at this same-game parlay on our MLB prop odds series this Sunday, June 11th.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when Fanduel runs these same-game promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has two two-player props from two different games parlayed together into one same-game parlay. Let's take a look at what Fanduel's same-game promo has to offer.

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds

Carlos Correa 2+ Total Bases

Bo Bichette 2+ Total Bases

Austin Riley 2+ Total Bases

Ozzie Albies 2+ Total Bases

Correa has a history of success against Gausman. In 13 career at-bats against Gausman, Correa has a .385 batting average, a .429 on-base percentage, and a .692 slugging percentage. Correa is also a good match-up against the Blue Jays' bullpen. The Blue Jays have a bullpen that is ranked 25th in baseball in ERA. Correa may not have the best average right now with .212 but he has a decent OPS of .692 and he is finding his groove lately with a hit in four of his last five games with two home runs.

Bo Bichette has been one of the best hitters in baseball this season. Bichette has a history of success against right-handed pitchers. In 152 career at-bats against right-handed pitchers, Bichette has a .298 batting average, a .352 on-base percentage, and a .513 slugging percentage. Young pitcher Louie Varland takes the mound for the Twins in today's afternoon game and has a tough matchup ahead of him. He was tagged for seven runs on six hits and two home runs in his last outing against the Rays and going against Bo Bichette and the Blue Jays isn't going to make it any easier on him.

Matt Olson is a left-handed batter with power and good plate discipline. He is currently hitting .227 with 17 home runs and 43 RBIs. Olson has had success against right-handed pitchers this season. He is hitting .244 with a .552 slugging percentage against right-handed pitching. Trevor Williams takes the mound for the Nationals this afternoon who has struggled this season. He has a 4.15 ERA and has allowed 10 home runs in 12 starts. Also, left-handed batters have been smashing him to a tune of .271, seven doubles, one triple, and four home runs.

Ozzie Albies is a young, talented second baseman who has been playing well this season. He is currently batting .253 with 14 home runs and 42 RBIs. He has also been hitting for power, with a slugging percentage of .478. Albies has a good track record against right-handed pitchers, batting .293 with a .508 slugging percentage throughout his career even though he may be slumping this year just batting .194. With a struggling Williams on the mound, Albies should have ample opportunities to get multiple bases in this matchup. Also, the Nationals have one of the worst bullpens in baseball so if he can't get to Williams he certainly will when he is pulled from the game.