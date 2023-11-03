The Cavaliers and Pacers tip off the NBA In-Season Tournament. Check out our NBA odds series for our Cavaliers-Pacers prediction and pick.

The first set of 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament games is upon us with the Indiana Pacers hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Pacers prediction and pick.

The Cavaliers are coming off a 95-89 win over the New York Knicks, their tormentors from the NBA playoffs just six months ago, to snap a three-game losing skid. Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 30 points to go along with six three-pointers, six rebounds, and four assists, while Caris LeVert tallied 14 points, six boards, and five dimes off the bench.

Meanwhile, the Pacers have lost back-to-back contests after winning their first two games of the season. Their latest loss came at the hands of the undefeated Boston Celtics, who gave them a 155-104 beatdown in Beantown. Indiana was missing All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who sat out due to a right ankle sprain. Nonetheless, Haliburton's presence wouldn't have made a difference. Boston shot a sizzling 20-of-35 from the field and eight Celtics scored in double-figures.

Indiana and Cleveland just faced each other last Saturday with the Pacers taking the 125-113 win on the road. Both teams will compete in East Group A alongside the Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Pacers Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -3 (-110)

Indiana Pacers: +3 (-110)

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Pacers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Local TV: Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

FanDuel still favors the Cavaliers over the Pacers despite being on the losing end in their most recent matchup this past Saturday. However, they did miss three starters (Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, and Darius Garland) in that game, which gave Indiana a clear advantage.

Mitchell has since returned to action, while Allen (left ankle) and Garland (left hamstring strain) are still both questionable for Friday's In-Season Tournament opener.

Despite the Cavaliers' rather underwhelming start to the season, the same cannot be said about Mitchell. The four-time All-Star is averaging 31.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting 51.1 percent from the field. He has been carrying the load so far for Cleveland, who has been down two starters since the beginning of the campaign. Garland sustained his hamstring injury in their season-opener, while Allen has yet to suit up this season.

Caris LeVert has stepped up in Garland's absence and is averaging 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists off Cleveland's bench. Meanwhile, Evan Mobley has been holding down the fort inside the paint with his fellow twin tower out of commission.

On the flip side, the Pacers could be without All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is still nursing an ankle sprain. This should heavily favor Cleveland because Haliburton is pretty much the engine that runs the Indiana offense.

With the 2-3 start, the Cavaliers have gone 1-4 against the spread and 2-3 on the over/under.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

The Indiana Pacers (2-2) enter Friday's In-Season Tournament Game as 3.5-point underdogs. Tyrese Haliburton is still questionable with a right ankle sprain. The All-Star sustained the injury during Indiana's game versus Chicago when he stepped on teammate Jalen Smith's foot.

It's a shame if Haliburton misses Indy's first game of the In-Season Tournament considering he just dropped a near triple-double (21 points, eight rebounds, 13 assists) and went nuts in the clutch against the Cavaliers last weekend. The Pacers took advantage of the fact that Cleveland missed three starters. Aaron Nesmith scored a team-high 26 points, while Myles Turner had 20 points and 12 rebounds in the victory.

Haliburton has been spectacular to begin his fourth NBA season after inking a massive max contract this summer. In three games so far, the 23-year-old is averaging 20.0 points and 12.3 assists per game.

Nonetheless, the Pacers have gotten contributions from everyone across the roster with 10 players averaging at least 8.0 points per game. Should Haliburton miss Friday's tilt, look for other players like Turner, Bennedict Mathurin, and Buddy Hield to step up.

As noted above, the Cavaliers could be down two starters, though, which could somewhat cancel out Haliburton's absence should he continue to sit out.

Indiana has gone 2-2 against the spread this season so far and 3-1 in the over/under.

Final Cavaliers-Pacers Prediction & Pick

Considering the injuries both teams have, it feels safer to go with the Cavaliers for this one. Tyrese Haliburton may not be back for Indiana, while Cleveland may still be without Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen. Still, the Cavs are a much deeper team and have the personnel to cover for the absence of their two starters. Haliburton, meanwhile, is the engine that makes the Pacers go. He means so much to the Pacers offense and though they still have other offensive weapons, they all pretty much feed off the All-Star guard's playmaking. Donovan Mitchell has also been on a roll to start the season. Expect him to continue his stellar play in Cleveland's In-Season Tournament opener.

Go for the over here. Though Cleveland ranks 28th in points, Indiana is a high-octane offense thanks ranks 5th in PPG. They also easily shattered today's over/under the last time they faced off.

Final Cavaliers-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers: -3 (-110), Over: 225.5 (-110)