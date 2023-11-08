The Cavs have six players on the injury report for their game against the Thunder, so they head to the contest with just 11 healthy bodies.

After finding their mojo against the Golden State Warriors, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hitting the road. It'll be a seven-day, five-game trip for the Cavs away from the confines of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. They open up in the Big Friendly against the Oklahoma City Thunder, which will be the second time Cleveland faces Oklahoma City–losing to them at home in late October.

The Cavs will want to open up this trip on the right foot and, hopefully, get revenge on a Thunder squad that spoiled their home opener. There will be a ton of intrigue around how Cleveland contains Oklahoma City star Chet Holmgren, who had 16 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocks the last time both teams met. It'll be a test for Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, maybe even Tristan Thompson and Damian Jones. The Cavs shouldn't be too concerned with having the bodies to throw at the Thunder in this matchup. Elsewhere, though, is where things can get a little muddy for Cleveland.

Cavs injury report vs. Thunder



When things are underway in Oklahoma City, the Cavs will be without Isaac Okoro (Knee), Sam Merrill (Illness), Emoni Bates (G League Assignment), Isaiah Mobley (G League Assignment) and Ricky Rubio (Away From Team).

A source told ClutchPoints that the plan is for Bates and Mobley to stay back to play for the Cleveland Charge, the NBA G League affiliate of the Cavs, during opening weekend to get them more on-court reps than they typically do. And while Merrill, Bates, Mobley and Rubio weren't staples in Cleveland's rotation on a nightly basis, Cleveland will only have 11 players available to face the Thunder.

Cleveland is a team that is already getting over injuries ravaging their roster. Having fewer bodies available to draw contact and keep everyone else fresh could be a big hit for the Cavs.

Regardless of endurance, not having Okoro for a second game in a row could be an even bigger blow for Cleveland. While the Cavs were able to skate past Stephen Curry and the Warriors without Okoro's perimeter defense, it may not be as easy against Oklahoma City. The Thunder have a fearsome group of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace and Isaiah Wallace that can apply pressure all over the perimeter.

Sure, Cleveland does have Max Strus, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Caris LeVert to help stem the Thunder's flow on offense from the perimeter. But Oklahoma City has the luxury of depth to overwhelm the Cavs and, in turn, find an opportunity for one of their players to go on a hot streak.

It might only the beginning of the regular season for Cleveland and hand-wringing over who is and isn't available might not be the healthiest way to spend time. But the Cavs are a team that struggled on the road in 2022-23 and, so far, have only won while within the confines of New York City whenever they're away. This game could turn into an offensive shootout with Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert and Evan Mobley carrying most of the load with Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen still on a minute restriction.

It won't be pretty basketball since Cleveland is still a work in progress health-wise. But, with so many players out of the rotation, it will serve as a proper test for the Cavs to kick off their road trip and prove that they aren't the same team as last year.