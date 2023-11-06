Damian Jones hasn't really panned out the way the Cavs expected him to when they traded for him from the Jazz.

When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded cash to the Utah Jazz to acquire Damian Jones, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley's prayers had been answered. No disrespect to Ed Davis or Robin Lopez, but Jones is a younger, more athletic body that can soak up minutes as the backup to either Allen or Mobley. Fast forward to now and Tristan Thompson, someone in a similar position as Davis or Lopez, is rounding out the Cavs' big-man rotation.

Wait, what? What happened? Jones made almost too much sense on paper for the Cavs. So, is he hurt? No, he isn't. Instead, after a handful of games, it became pretty clear that the idea of Jones is a better fit for Cleveland compared to the Jones the Cavs are getting every night.

Damian Jones a bad fit for Cavs?

What has held Damian Jones back with the Cavs has been an issue in his various stops with the Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors. While Jones is physically imposing and has the size and athleticism to handle the rigors of a backup center, he's never been able to put it all together. By that, Jones has never found a defined skill that should guarantee him minutes in an NBA rotation to complement his physical gifts.

Sure, there are moments where you can see Jones make an impact on the floor and he might finally turn the corner. But those moments are outweighed by a lack of attention on defense, getting outrebounded by an opponent or making careless fouls to compensate for the lack of defense or rebounding presence. With Thompson, meanwhile, the Cavs are getting proper backup center minutes. Thompson is hitting opponents with physicality, showcasing that his knack for offensive rebounds is as potent as ever.

It's led to Thompson averaging 3.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in about 10 minutes per game, an upgrade over Jones's averages of 1.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in roughly the same amount of time on the court. What Thompson gives Cleveland is exactly what they need from their backup big man. Allen and Mobley will soak up most of the minutes, but there will be times when either player needs a breather and the Cavs need someone reliable to hold down the fort.

Considering that Jones is in his ninth NBA season, it's fair to assume that he won't find consistency and that Cleveland set roughly $2.6 million on fire. There could be chances for Jones to get minutes with the Cavs if Tristan Thompson ever shows the cracks from age and all the mileage on his body. But, what Thompson is giving Cleveland right now is something Jones can't replicate so the juice may not be worth the squeeze for the Cavs.

If anything, Damian Jones could be a little extra salary to fill in the cracks of a trade leading up to the deadline. Either way, Cleveland's quest to find a proper backup to their superstar frontcourt continues with the Jones trade looking like a bust.