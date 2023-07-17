Same On Monday, July 17th, we have a great slate of baseball and FanDuel is running a same-game parlay that's paying out over 15-1 odds. We take a look at this same-game parlay on our MLB prop odds series this Monday, July 17th.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when FanDuel runs these same-game promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has four player props between two games parlayed together into one same-game parlay. Let's take a look at what FanDuel's same-game promo has to offer.

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds

Cedric Mullins 2+ Total Bases

Freddie Freeman 2+ Total Bases

Luis Arraez 2+ Total Bases

Nolan Arenado 2+ Total Bases

MLB Same Game Parlay Odds: +1585 or +317 for (LAD-BAL) & +304 (MIA-STL)

Cedric Mullins 2+ Total Bases

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Cedric Mullins is a dangerous hitter, and he is facing a pitcher who is not known for his control. Emmet Sheehan has a 4.35 ERA this season, and he has walked 27 batters in 72 innings. Mullins is a good contact hitter, and he has the ability to hit for power. He is batting .259 with 9 home runs and 47 RBIs this season. He is also a good baserunner, and he has stolen 14 bases. Mullins has hit over this total in two of his last three games. The Dodgers have a good defense, but they are not perfect. They have made 10 errors in their last 10 games. Mullins is a good baserunner, and he could take advantage of any mistakes that the Dodgers make.

Freddie Freeman 2+ Total Bases

Freddie Freeman has been having himself a great season, and he is facing a pitcher who has not been solid this season for the Baltimore Orioles. Grayson Rodriguez has a 2-2 record with a 7.35 ERA this season, and he has walked 21 batters in 45.1 innings. Freeman has been limiting his strikeouts and making a ton of contact this year, and he has the ability to hit for power. He is batting .314 with 17 home runs and 63 RBIs this season. He is also a good baserunner, and he has stolen 12 bases. With a great matchup on paper against Grayson Rodriguez, expect Freeman to sail over this total.

Luis Arraez 2+ Total Bases

Luis Arraez is one of the best hitters in all of baseball and he gets a great matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas. Mikolas has a 5-5 record with a 4.12 ERA and has been a lot worse at home than he has been on the road with a 1-1 record and a 5.01 ERA. He also is giving up a .277 batting average with 16 doubles and five home runs against left-handed batters and Arraez is the best left-handed bat in the majors. Arraez is number one in the league batting .380 on the season and with the way he makes contact with the ball and how Mikolas has been pitching this season, he should have ample opportunities to get on base against the Cardinals this evening.

Nolan Arenado 2+ Total Bases

Two games ago against the Washington Nationals Nolan Arenado, Arenado went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional RBI. He has been hitting well off left-handed pitchers this season with a .258 batting average and he has also been great at home batting .311 with eight home runs and 28 RBIs. Arenado gets a matchup against hard-throwinf left Jesus Luzardo of the Miami Marlins. He has already seen Luzardo this season and went 1-for-5, being this will be his second start against him the familiarity will help him in this matchup. Also Arenado has gone over this total in six out of his last eight games.