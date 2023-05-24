Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is a two-time MVP winner and is making his first NBA Finals appearance ever after sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 Western Conference Finals. However, he’ll probably tell you that these aren’t the most valuable achievements of his life. The Joker will probably tell you that his wife is his biggest treasure. So, let’s take a closer look at Nikola Jokic’s wife Natalija Macesic, who now goes by Natalija Jokic.

Nikola Jokic’s wife Natalija Jokic

Based on reports, Jokic and Macesic started dating in high school in 2013. She’s actually really private, which is to be expected, especially if you’re dating an NBA superstar. She did, however, accompany Jokic in London when the Nuggets played the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Global Games in 2017.

When Jokic and the Nuggets were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA bubble, he spent his offseason with Macesic, whom he eventually married in October 2020. The couple tied the knot in Sombor, Serbia, in a private wedding. Mrs. Jokic now lives in Denver with her husband and studied psychology at Metropolitan State — a college that’s quite near to Ball Arena, where the Nuggets play their home games.

Congratulations to Nikola Jokic and his wife Natalija who got married today! Joker gets a ring! 💍 pic.twitter.com/iIZhkMDknQ — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) October 24, 2020

Nikola Jokic singing and dancing at his wedding is the best thing you'll watch today (via @parallelecinico)pic.twitter.com/nggjkDJyjb — Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) October 25, 2020

The couple had their first child, a daughter named Ognjena, in September 2021.

Jokic seems like a really laid-back and nice guy. He doesn’t seem like the type to flaunt his achievements, and his postgame quotes are sometimes the funniest. He talks about loving horses and occasionally jokes about eating junk food, especially after losing a lot of weight, and is probably one of the most comedic players in the NBA today. His nickname, after all, is The Joker.

Asked Nikola Jokic how he celebrated his Western Conference Player of the Month award: “I was with my wife at home.” (Five-second pause) “…. I mean, that’s what I did.” — Mike Singer (@msinger) February 3, 2021

What’s also remarkable about Jokic is he seems like the type of player who does not need the recognition or attention he rightfully deserves. That’s why his private life is not as loud as other players on social media. Not that it’s bad to be expressive, but that’s just how Jokic is as a person on and off the court. Natalija does have an Instagram accoun with over 28,000 followers, but she is not all that active and only has two posts in 2023.

If there’s something Jokic and Natalija are celebrating right now, it’s his latest achievement: sweeping the Lakers and reaching the NBA Finals for the first time. In fact, it’s the first time in Nuggets history they will be in the NBA Finals.

This playoff run comes after Jokic failed to win NBA MVP for a third straight season, though he finished No. 2 and had another deserving season after he became a back-to-back winner in 2022:

Surprise in Sombor✈️🇷🇸 We flew to Serbia to surprise the BACK-TO-BACK MVP! And, wow, this moment was special. pic.twitter.com/aFvIEDgnSj — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 11, 2022

Selected 41st overall in the 2014 NBA Draft, Jokic first became the lowest drafted player to win MVP and then the 13th player ever to win back-to-back. Not bad at all for the unassuming big man.

It’s safe to assume though that most NBA teams are deeply regretting passing on Jokic, who, by the way, was drafted by the Nuggets during a Taco Bell commercial. Let’s not forget that.

If there’s a lesson to take away from Joker’s inspiring story, it’s really how he approaches life in general. That’s the underrated beauty about sports — learning through the athlete’s stories. Jokic’s journey will inspire underdogs to believe that they can achieve anything if they keep grinding. All it takes is for one person to believe in you and the rest will follow.

And for Nikola Jokic, that one person has always been Natalija Macesic.

Their relationship is a good example of how important it is to value family, or in Jokic’s case, his wife. From high school sweethearts to growing up together and now celebrating winning the NBA’s most prestigious award together multiple times, life is indeed more beautiful when you spend it with the right people.

And to top it all off, Nikola Jokic honors his marriage every game:

Nikola Jokić does something really cool with his wedding ring 💍 https://t.co/hRpqbUWCPm — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) May 24, 2023

That’s pretty neat!