The Boston Celtics are on the road to take on the Chicago Bulls Thursday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Bulls prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Celtics are the best team in the NBA right now according to record. They are 43-12, and they went into the All-Star break on a six-game win streak. Boston has has played the Bulls once this season, and they won by 27 points. The starting five combined for 95 of the 124 points in the win. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 51 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in the win, as well. Boston shot 52.2 percent as a team in the game, and they made 21 threes.

The Bulls are hanging on to a Play-In game spot, and they are three games under .500. Heading into the All-Star break, the Bulls lost two of their last three games. In the loss against the Celtics earlier this season, the Bulls shot just 43.3 percent from the field. They also shot just 32.1 percent from three in the loss. Chicago did not have anybody score 20 points in the game, but DeMar DeRozan and Coby White had 19 points each. Torrey Craig and Patrick Williams will both miss the game due to injury.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Bulls Odds

Boston Celtics: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -320

Chicago Bulls: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +250

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How to Watch Celtics vs. Bulls

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Celtics are the best team in the NBA for a reason. For starters, they allow the fifth-fewest points in the NBA at 110.6. Boston also allows the second-lowest field goal percentage, fifth-lowest three-point percentage, and they are very good at staying out of foul trouble. The Bulls struggle to score in general, so the Celtics should have an easy time on the defensive end of the court in this game.

The Celtics are also a very good offensive team. On their six-game win streak, the Celtics have scored 125.5 points per game. They have already put up 124 points on the Bulls once this season, and it would not be shocking to see that happen again. If the Celtics can carry their scoring from before the All-Star break into this game, they will win.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bulls have to lock in on the defensive side of the court. I do not expect them to do much scoring in this game, so the Bulls need to be good on defense. They allow the 11th-fewest points per game this season, so they have played decently on defense. Teams make the sixth-fewest field goals per game against the Bulls, and it is because of the pace the Bulls play at. If the Bulls can control the pace of this game, and keep the Celtics from running up and down the court, they will have a good chance to cover the spread.

Final Celtics-Bulls Prediction & Pick

This is a tough game because you never know which Bulls team is going to show up. They have the talent to put up some points and compete with the best teams, but they do not show it often. However, with the spread being 7.5, and the Bulls being the home team, I am going to take the Bulls to cover.

Final Celtics-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Bulls +7.5 (-110), Under 226.5 (-110)