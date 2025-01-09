Bo Nix's wife Izzy Nix

Bo Nix was one of the best quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. Nix had a fantastic collegiate career that lasted five seasons and included with some huge performances for Oregon football in 2023. During his time in college, Nix accomplished a lot.

He threw 15,352 yards and 113 touchdowns while being a five-year starter and one of the biggest names in the sport He even finished third in Heisman voting this past season after completing a record 77.4 percent of his passes. One of Nix's biggest accomplishment if you ask him, though, was securing Izzy Nix, the women he married.

Nix was a late entrant into the NFL, but he has already led the Denver Broncos to the postseason in his first year with the team. The 24-year-old has more life experience than a lot of his peers, and he is already a married man. In this article, we are going to take a closer look at who Bo Nix's wife is and how they met.

Who is Izzy Nix?

Izzy Nix was born on Oct. 18, 1998 in Birmingham, Alabama. Her maiden name is Smoke, and she has three siblings. Her two sisters are Millie and Abbie, and her one brother is named Luke. Izzy participated in gymnastics and played basketball growing up. She excelled at those sports at Evangel Christian School.

Izzy then enrolled in college at Auburn University, which happened to be the same school that Bo started out at. There, Izzy joined the Tigers' cheer team. She was on the cheer team in both 2020-21 and 2021-22. Izzy graduated from the school in 2022.

Not much more is known about Izzy's life. She appears to live a somewhat normal lifestyle, and we couldn't find any information on if she is currently employed.

Bo Nix and Izzy Nix's relationship

Bo Nix was one of the top recruits in the 2019 high school class, and expectations were sky-high when he committed to Auburn. There, he immediately earned the starting job as a true freshman. Nix had a very impressive career with the Tigers. He notably helped Auburn win one of the most exciting Iron Bowl games ever.

Nix played three years on Auburn's football team, and that is where he met Izzy. The cheerleader went from cheering him on at football games to cheering him on in life overall.

Nix spent his childhood in Alabama, but he ended up transferring to Oregon for his senior season. His game took the next step after becoming a Duck, as did his relationship. Bo and Izzy met before he transferred back in 2020, and they started dating soon thereafter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IZZY NIX (@izzysmokenix)

The couple ended up getting engaged on July 20, 2021, about one year after meeting. Bo proposed by dropping to one knee at Jordan-Hare Stadium, the place where Auburn plays their games. As Bo transferred to Oregon for the 2022 season, Izzy followed not long after.

The happy couple officially tied the knot on July 2, 2022. The two got married in their home state of Alabama. The wedding was held at Ridge Point Events Venue. Izzy has been supporting her husband and his football career ever since their relationship started. Their relationship is still relatively young, as is Bo's football career.

Bo isn't a lock to be a first round pick, but in a quarterback-needy league, it is possible someone will take him in the top 32. If that happens, he would most likely be one of six quarterbacks taken in the first round, which has only happened once before. Izzy will be by his side on draft night rooting on her husband, as she has for years now.