The Boston Celtics continue their road trip in Salt Lake City as they take on the Utah Jazz. Check out NBA odds series as we hand out a Celtics-Jazz prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Celtics are the best team in the NBA at the moment, and they hold a large lead on the top spot in the Eastern Conference. They are coming off a win over the Phoenix Suns, which ended a short losing streak. The Celtics have already beat the Jazz once this season, as well. In that game, the Celtics put up 126 points. Jayson Tatum dropped 30 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the win. As a team, the Celtics shot just 43.3 percent from the floor, though. They did make 31 free throws, however. Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis are all questionable for the game.
The Jazz are below .500 this season, and they have lost four of their last five games. Utah put up just 97 points in their loss to the Celtics earlier this season. Lauri Markannen was their top scorer in the loss with just 17 points. John Collins had a double-double, as well. As a team, the Jazz shot 36.2 percent from the floor, and they made just six shots from beyond the arc. Markannen missed Saturday's game with a leg injury, and he is questionable for Tuesday.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Celtics-Jazz Odds
Boston Celtics: -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -255
Utah Jazz: +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +210
Over: 234 (-108)
Under: 234 (-112)
How to Watch Celtics vs. Jazz
Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT
TV: NBC Sports Boston, KJZZ TV-Channel 19
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Celtics are one of the top scoring teams in the NBA. They average 120.7 points per game, which is fourth-best in the league. Boston is ninth in the NBA in field goal percentage, fourth in three-point percentage, and they make their free throws when they take them. The Celtics constantly put up points, and it is a reason for their league-best record.
The Jazz allow 120.7 points per game, which is the fifth-most in the NBA. The Celtics are going to have no problem putting up 120 points in this game. When they do that, the Celtics are 27-3. Boston will win this game if they get to that point mark, and there is a good chance they do.
Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Jazz need to keep up with the Celtics on the offensive end of the court. They are the ninth-best scoring team in the NBA with 117.7 points per game. Lauri Markannen is a big reason for this, but the Jazz seem to play well at home no matter what. At home, the Jazz average 123.2 points per game. If the Jazz can have a good game offensively, they will cover the spread at home.
Final Celtics-Jazz Prediction & Pick
The Celtics are a worse team on the road this season, and they are coming off a game Monday night. However, the Celtics are an injured team, and that will make a difference. Working off the assumption that the Celtics are healthy, I am going to take Boston to cover this spread and win the game.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Celtics-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -6.5 (-110)