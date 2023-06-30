NBA free agency frenzy is just around the corner. The wee hours before the clock strikes 6 PM ET on June 30 seem to be the calm before the storm before all hell breaks loose. With that said, let's give some last-minute free agency predictions for the Boston Celtics, who are looking to bounce back from a disappointing exit in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics have already made their big move in free agency by acquiring Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards. By doing so, they, unfortunately, had to let go of veteran defensive leader Marcus Smart, whom they sent to the Memphis Grizzlies in the three-team trade.

Grant Williams is Boston's biggest free agent. He is restricted so the Celtics will have a chance to match any offer sheet he signs with another team. In addition, given they are already in luxury tax territory, Boston will likely target ring-chasing veterans who may be willing to take less money for a chance to win a championship. The Celtics have one of the deepest teams in the league and adding more reliable pieces should only improve their chances of winning their first title since 2008.

With that said, here are some last-minute Celtics predictions for NBA Free Agency.

1. Celtics won't match Grant Williams' offer sheet

As a restricted free agent, Boston will have the final say in whether they will keep Grant Williams or let him walk for nothing to another team. With Boston's massive tax bill, we predict the Celtics to let the 24-year-old walk in free agency.

Williams has developed into a reliable bench piece for Boston since getting drafted 22nd overall in 2019. This past season, he averaged 8.1 points and 4.6 rebounds while serving as an enforcer in the second unit.

The Celtics are already treading the super tax line. They would undoubtedly go overboard by retaining Williams, which would prevent them from signing a free agent using the $5 million taxpayer mid-level exception, which they could use on a veteran willing to take a pay cut.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Several teams may also look to pry away Williams from Boston. There may be a team out there willing to pay the incoming 5th year man a deal the Celtics may be unwilling to take.

Boston also has some important decisions to worry about down the line, especially with Jaylen Brown up for a massive contract extension in the near future. Perhaps this situation sways the Celtics to let Grant go in free agency.

2. Celtics reunite with a familiar face

As Grant leaves, perhaps Boston can reunite some familiar faces in the form of Josh Richardson or Javonte Green. Richardson and Green have become popular cheap free agency targets that the Celtics can consider to add more depth to their already deep lineup.

Josh Richardson spent half a season in Bean Town before getting shipped to the San Antonio Spurs in the deal that netted the Celtics Derrick White. In 44 games with Boston, the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 9.7 points while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Javonte Green spent the first year and a half of his career in a Celtics uniform. Spending the last two and a half years with the Chicago Bulls, Green has become a solid wing defender who is willing and able to do the dirty work.

Losing Marcus Smart certainly stings, but they could soften the blow by adding a reliable perimeter defender. Richardson and Green fit that mold on more affordable deals.