Boston had an odd start to the game, but they will not let it deter their focus.

The Boston Celtics are amid an intense Eastern Conference battle against the Miami Heat. The Celtics entered the game with their full starting lineup, but two members of the squad committed a comical mistake. Derrick White and Jrue Holiday had a mix-up at tip-off that is worth watching.

The Celtics start the Heat game with a fumble

Kristaps Porzingis got the game started with a tip-off to Boston's backcourt. Derrick White caught the ball behind the halfcourt line and advanced it to Jrue Holiday. However, Holiday passed the ball back to White which resulted in a back-court violation:

The Celtics commit a backcourt violation just 4 seconds into the game vs. the Heat

Thankfully, the blunder did not hamper the Celtics' focus. Boston holds a 15-point lead on Miami near the top of the second quarter. Of course, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday are playing a key role in the teams' success.

The Heat acquired former Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier in a blockbuster trade in late January. Rozier aims to bring an offensive spark to Miami, but the Celtics guards are not making things easy for him.

Moreover, the Heat boast the services of Tyler Herro, one of the best three-point shooters in the league. Yet, Boston is keeping him at bay during the early part of the matchup.

The Celtics have depth from head to toe, and they will want to take advantage of it against the fiery Heat team. Jayson Tatum looks to lead the way, as he comes off a 39-point-11-rebound performance against the Dallas Mavericks.

As Thursday night's matchup progresses, can Boston cling to its lead and come out on top?