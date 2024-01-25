All Celtics fans need to jump on the "Cookie and Cream" bandwagon right away!

There are a lot of great combinations of food that fit perfectly together: bacon and eggs, peanut butter and jelly, or pancakes and maple syrup, to name a few. But Boston Celtics fans probably have a new pairing that tops them all: Cookies and cream. On X, Celtics guard Jaylen Brown used that sweet combination to describe his on-court relationship with center Kristaps Porzingis. The two had hinted at a funny nickname before, yet Brown's post made “Cookies and Cream” official.

Cookies and cream https://t.co/knvRt5G8k1 — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) January 25, 2024

Although Porzingis hasn't been in Beantown for long, he's already established a great rapport with Brown. The two teammates live in the same building and even share rides to practice.

strong bonds on and off the court 🫶 pic.twitter.com/q5YEZyVZNQ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 23, 2023

The bond between Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis epitomizes Boston's great chemistry this season. Despite all the offseason changes, the C's seem to be getting along on and off the court, which could be another reason why they're an NBA-best 34-10 overall and in first place in the Eastern Conference. This team photo Porzingis posted in mid-January does a great job of encapsulating the Green Team's togetherness:

On the floor, Boston's primary starting five, which prominently features Brown and Porzingis along with Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, and Jrue Holiday, has played the ninth-most minutes together of any starting lineup. Their 15.1 net rating is the fourth-highest of lineups that have played 300 minutes or more. Simply put, the connections made behind the scenes seem to be translating to on-court success.

Of course, chemistry isn't hard to come by when the wins are plentiful. Yet, regardless, it's a positive sign that the Celtics are still gelling without former locker room leaders like point guard Marcus Smart.

The C's will need to maintain their connectivity on Thursday night, as they have a challenging matchup with the disruptive Miami Heat. This will be a solid litmus test for the Celtics, who haven't seen the Heat since they extinguished them 119-111 in the second game of the season.