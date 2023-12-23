The Celtics have taken a blow to their frontcourt

The Boston Celtics won't be in full force entering their Saturday night matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. Their staring lineup has taken a blow as Kristaps Porzingis and Jayson Tatum are both dealing with left ankle sprains. Porzingis has been ruled out while Tatum on the other hand, is questionable to play, as per the Athletic's Jay King.

During the Celtics' most recent outing against the Sacramento Kings, Porzingis landed on Domantas Sabonis' foot while taking a jump shot, causing the sprain. While he was still able to finish the game, the swelling might have gotten worse afterward. No official report has been out yet on whether Porzingis will return for Boston's Christmas Day matchup against rivals Los Angeles Lakers.

Tatum on the other hand, rolled his ankle two games prior, against the Golden State Warriors. Stepping on Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski's shoe in the first quarter, Tatum willed himself to play the rest of the game, albeit finishing with a rough shooting night.

Big man Luke Kornet is also ruled out of Saturday's game, while sharpshooter Sam Hauser is questionable.

Kristaps Porzingis will not play tomorrow against the Clippers. He was able to finish the Kings game after landing on Sabonis’ foot but it must have flared up later. Jayson Tatum and Sam Hauser are questionable. pic.twitter.com/lzdiK7VHnE — Jay King (@ByJayKing) December 23, 2023

Next man up for the Celtics

With Porzingis sidelined, veteran Al Horford will have to play a heavier role offensively for the green and white. Horford has been averaging 7.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this season. It's also likely that head coach Joe Mazzulla will give more playing time to center Neemias Queta, who has been getting minutes as of late.

If Jayson Tatum is somehow ruled out, then once again every player on the floor has to step up. Wednesday night's game against the Kings, however, showed that the Celtics are capable of doing so.

Six Boston players finished with double-digit points, five of whom had no less than 20 points. Whatever the final lineup may be for Saturday, the Celtics are still expected to put up a fight.