Derrick White's big game for the Celtics against the Kings has prompted Jayson Tatum to join his All-Star hype train.

The Boston Celtics bolstered their lineup this past offseason by trading for former All-Stars in Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, and they already have players fresh off All-Star appearances in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. But, is it possible that the C's have another All-Star in their mix in Derrick White?

White put on a show on Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings, dropping 28 points, seven assists, and three blocks during the 144-119 win. While the C's lost to the Golden State Warriors the night before, White had another spectacular 30-point outing against them, making his combined 58 points the most he's ever dropped in a two-game span, per Celtics statistician Dick Lipe.

Although the 2024 All-Star Game is still months away, Tatum is already advocating for White to make the roster. On his Instagram story, Jayson Tatum simply said “All star” in a post highlighting White's impressive stat line, via Jay King of The Athletic.

Jayson Tatum has joined the Derrick White All-Star campaign. pic.twitter.com/oOqg3Ru0d8 — Jay King (@ByJayKing) December 21, 2023

With Boston's star-studded lineup, it's easy for White to fly under the radar. However, it's getting hard to ignore his stellar start, as he's averaging 16.5 points, four rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game. Besides assists, all those numbers are amazingly career-highs.

As for his efficiency, White has also been fantastic. He's shooting a career-best 49.2 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from deep. Opposing defenses usually focus on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but it's becoming clear that White can't be left alone beyond the arc.

The Colorado native's durability is another reason why he could be in the running for All-Star status. During the 2022-23 campaign, he didn't miss a single game and while he's sat out two contests already so far this season, they were due to the birth of his second child.

If White can continue to play at this pace, there's a real argument for him earning his first career All-Star nod. Regardless of accolades, the Celtics need him and the rest of their stars at their best, especially right now during a tough road trip.

The C's head to the City of Angels next for a Saturday afternoon matchup with the red-hot Los Angeles Clippers, who've won nine straight games. If Boston intends on coming out on top in this one, they are likely going to need a pair of All-Star caliber performances from both Jayson Tatum and Derrick White.