The Boston Celtics were one of the teams reportedly in discussions with the Portland Trail Blazers involving a potential Damian Lillard trade. The missed out on Lillard when the Blazers ended up trading him to the Milwaukee Bucks with Jrue Holiday being shipped to the Blazers. That in turn created another potential trade target for the Celtics in Holiday. While the Celtics are certainly a team to monitor regarding Holiday, they made a quick roster move this week by adding former Washington Wizard Jordan Schakel on a training camp contract as per Keith Smith of Spotrac.

Jordan Schakel is eligible for a two-way contract on the Celtics roster, but they already have all three of their two-way contract spots occupied. The Celtics also have a full roster so Schakel's likely destination this season is the Maine Celtics in the G League.

Schakel's NBA career began during the 2021-22 season. The Wizards signed Schakel to a training camp contract and cut him before the season began. They re-signed him to a two-way contract later that season. Schakel has appeared in a total of six NBA games with the Wizards from 2021-2023.

Schakel played for the Wizards during NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. In five games he averaged 12.6 points per game, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists with splits of 43.5 percent shooting from the field, 34.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

He played college basketball at San Diego State for four seasons before going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft.