Although the Milwaukee Bucks agreed to send Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of the Damian Lillard trade, the veteran guard could start the 2023-24 season back on an Eastern Conference contender. The Trail Balzers are expected to quickly flip Holiday elsewhere in exchange for draft picks. The Boston Celtics top the list of potential Jrue Holiday trade destinations.

The Celtics are the favorites to be the Holiday's next team if he gets re-routed by Portland, according to BetOnline. The offshore sportsbook gives Holiday +250 odds to land with the Celtics. The Miami Heat are a close second. The Heat have +300 odds to trade for Holiday after Miami missed out on the Lillard trade sweepstakes.

The Bucks quickly became the favorites to win the 2024 NBA Finals when news broke that Milwaukee was acquiring Lillard. If Holiday goes to Boston, the Celtics can retake that spot and be given the best odds in the East.

Boston wasn't a realistic landing spot for Lillard because it wasn't willing to part with Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown. The Celtics won't have to send the Blazers either player in order to acquire Holiday. Boston could potentially get a deal done by trading multiple first-round draft picks and Malcolm Brogdon's salary.

Holiday isn't Lillard, but he might be an acceptable consolation prize for Miami. The Blazers had no interest in the Heat's trade package that centered on Tyler Herro and draft picks in exchange for Lillard. Maybe Portland would be inclined to accept a similar deal for Holiday.

The Toronto Raptors have +400 odds to trade for Holiday. The Raptors made a late push to acquire Lillard before he was shipped off to Milwaukee. The Los Angeles Clippers (+500), Golden State Warriors (+550), Philadelphia 76ers (+650) and Chicago Bulls (+700) are also given a realistic chance to be Holiday's next team.

Holiday helped turn the Bucks into a championship team during his first year in Milwaukee. The veteran could potentially do the same for another team that is one player away from winning the title.