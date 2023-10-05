The Boston Celtics' success banks a lot on their team chemistry. They mesh well with each other, hang out, and have their own inside jokes that fans get to enjoy every once in a while. But, the team had to endure a lot of departures this offseason because of the moves Brad Stevens made to bring in Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. Their heart and soul in Marcus Smart will now be playing for the Memphis Grizzlies this season. Grant Williams, the team's resident master of jokes, will also no longer be on the squad to play with the Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic. Derrick White hilariously welcomes this change after Williams' departure to the Mavs in his latest statement, via NBC Sports.

“It’s a lot quieter over there without Grant Williams, that’s for sure. It’s much calmer. Life is good,” Derrick White said about how their practices are going without Williams.

Williams' impact off the court is not the only thing that Celtics fans will miss. His peskiness in hounding ball handlers got him a 112.9 defensive rating which is serviceable. The amount of heart that he also puts in the game is unmatched which Luka Doncic could use in his squad. He also got into it with Jimmy Butler when they faced the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

There is a lot to miss about this funny man. His interactions with Jayson Tatum's son, Deuce, will also be one of those. The Mavs have a player who will surely be their glue guy. The Celtics will also still thrive with the arrivals of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.