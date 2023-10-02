The Colorado football program has everybody talking with the way Deion Sanders has turned things around quickly. During NBA media days, Boston Celtics guard Derrick White, who played college basketball for the Buffs, spoke about the impact Coach Prime has had on the school in just a short period of time (h/t Daniel Donabedia of ClutchPoints).

“It's always been fun going up there and watching the games. There’s an added level of excitement and energy in Boulder right now. I was happy [Jaylen Brown] wanted to go… It's cool seeing everybody there and supporting it. JB’s now a Buff fan, so that’s cool.”

“There’s an added level of excitement and energy in Boulder right now. I was happy [Jaylen Brown] wanted to go… JB’s now a Buff fan, so that’s cool.” Derrick White on taking JB to his Alma Mater to watch Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes 🔥 (via @danield1214) pic.twitter.com/g5MajVdUxB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 2, 2023

For our discussion on who will be the NBA GOAT in 5 years, listen below:

White and Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown traveled to Boulder to take in the Colorado-USC game and were seen with Travis Hunter prior to the huge showdown on Saturday. After a 1-11 season a year ago, the Colorado football team has become a place for celebrities to flock to, and Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett were even at Folsom Field to watch the Buffs and Trojans face off.

Derrick White played for the Colorado Buffaloes basketball program and averaged 18.1 PPG in his final season in Boulder before being drafted by the San Antonio Spurs at the end of the first round in the 2017 NBA Draft. Eventually, he was traded to the Celtics and has since become a key part of the rotation.

But White is always going to be a proud Colorado alum, and it's even more exciting now that the football team is having success on the field with Deion Sanders suddenly becoming the talk of college football.