Jayson Tatum and Jaylen brown have come a long way.

The Boston Celtics have had a successful start to the 2023-24 NBA season. However, things got a little rocky when Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward were on the team in 2018. Hayward opened up on the role he and Irving's injuries played in the development of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving's injuries were a blessing in disguise for the young Celtics

Hayward joined Paul George's podcast to discuss the dynamic of the 2018-19 Boston team. He claimed Brad Stevens wanted Irving, Hayward, and AL Horford to run the team for a couple of years. Then, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were to take over.

Yet, the young Celtics stars blossomed quicker than expected, and this was Hayward's reason why:

“I think because I got injured, because Kyrie got injured, it just opened the door for them to get that experience. And that was the best for them,” Hayward said via Podcast P, presented by Wave Sports+Entertainment.

Tatum and Brown helped lead the undermanned 18-19 Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals. Of course, the team came up short against LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers. The experience sparked the Boston duo's hunger for success, which they retain in 2023.

The Celtics have a record of 26-7 and are first in the Eastern Conference through the early part of the season. The squad has added the tremendous talents of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday to the roster. Meanwhile, Tatum and Brown continue their impressive play on both ends of the court.

At 25 years old, Tatum averages 27.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and one steal per game while Brown contributes 22.7 points, 5.1 boards, 3.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest.

Will the time Tatum and Brown have invested into their games finally pay off with a Celtics championship in 2024?