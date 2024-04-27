Pokemon GO's latest hatch day even features the Fairy-type baby Pokemon Cleffa! If you are planning to play Pokemon GO during this event, here is an event guide for Cleffa Hatch Day.
From the event bonuses to the tips and tricks you should know, here is everything you need to know for the Cleffa Hatch Day.
Cleffa Hatch Day: April 28, 2024
Originally introduced during the second generation of the main series games, Cleffa is the baby Pokemon of the Clefable line. In the main series games, Cleffa evolves into a Clefairy when you level it up with high friendship, which then evolves into a Clefable when a player uses a Moon Stone. In Pokemon GO, evolving Cleffa into a Clefairy is as simple as evolving it with 25 candies.
The Cleffa Hatch Day event in Pokemon GO happens on April 28, 2024, Sunday, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.
Cleffa Hatch Day Bonuses and Timed Research
Just like every Pokemon GO in-game event, this Cleffa Hatch Day event also has some bonuses for players to enjoy. As such, here is a list of the following bonuses for the hatch day event:
- Twice the candy players receive from hatching Eggs
- Increase chances of hatching a Shiny Cleffa
- 2 km Eggs will drop more frequently after spinning PokeStops
Furthermore, from 10 AM to 5 PM local time, egg hatch distances are also halved when players put an egg into an incubator for the duration of this bonus.
A free exclusive timed research will also be up during the Cleffa Hatch Day event which rewards players additional experience points and a Super Incubator. Players need to complete the tasks linked with the exclusive timed research and claim the rewards before the research expires at 5 PM local time.
Cleffa Hatch Day Paid Features
As usual, Pokemon GO events have paid features and this event is no exception. As such, here are the features you can spend your cash on for the event.
For a dollar (or the equivalent pricing tier in other countries' local currency), players can purchase a Cleffa Hatch Day Paid Timed Research.
Purchasing a ticket for the exclusive paid timed research grants the bonus of doubling the Stardust earned through hatching eggs as well as a few more XP, one Star Piece, and one Super Incubator as rewards. Tasks from this paid timed research will be accessible at the start of the Cleffa Hatch Day event and players need to complete and claim the rewards before the event expires.
There will also be two bundles that will be up for this event. Here are the bundles that will be available:
- For $19.99, an Ultra Hatch Box containing 15 Super Incubators, ten Basic Incubators, and five Poffins (Pokemon GO Web Store exclusive)
- For 925 PokéCoins. a Cleffa Hatch Day event bundle containing five Super Incubators, five Basic Incubators, and two Lucky Eggs.
Medals to Grind on Cleffa Hatch Day
In Pokemon GO, trainers can earn medals by accomplishing various tasks and hitting specific milestones within the game. Certain medals, particularly those associated with catching Pokemon types, also grant permanent in-game bonuses.
Furthermore, players actually do need to collect these medals, specifically the platinum medals which are the highest tier of medals. This is because there are level task requirements players need to take care of before they can actually level up after Level 40. Specifically, players need to earn five Platinum Medals for Level 43, 20 Platinum Medals for Level 47, and 35 Platinum Medals for Level 49.
As such, here are the platinum medals players can grind for during this Pokemon GO Hatch Day event:
- Kanto Medal – Register 151 Kanto region Pokemon in the Pokedex
- Johto Medal – Register 100 Johto region Pokemon in the Pokedex
- Breeder Medal – Hatch 2,500 Fairy-type eggs
- Fairy Tale Girl Medal – Catch 2,500 Fairy-type Pokemon
- Scientist Medal – Evolve 2,000 Pokemon
- Sightseer Medal – Spin 2,000 unique PokeStops
- Backpacker Medal – Visit 50,000 PokeStops
- Jogger Medal – Walk 10,000 kilometers
- Triathlete Medal – Achieve a Pokemon catch streak or PokeStop spin streak of seven days 100 times
Is Cleffa's Evolution Line Good in Pokémon GO?
For the PVP (player-versus-player) enthusiasts of Pokemon GO, the question on their minds is probably “Is Cleffa's entire evolution line good in Pokemon GO PVP?”
As a baby Pokemon itself, Cleffa would most definitely see some play in limited cups such as the different variations of the Little Cup. As such, keeping a good PVP Cleffa would be a wise choice if you're grinding through the PVP ranks this season.
If you decide to do so, Cleffa's best move set would be the Psychic-type fast attack Zen Headbutt, the Normal-type charged move Body Slam, and the Grass-type charged move Grass Knot.
Meanwhile, as the midstage evolution, Clefairy doesn't really shine much but maybe a future limited cup will push it to become meta. If that does happen, Clefairy's move set is basically the same as Cleffa's but it loses Grass Knot and replaces it with the Fairy-type charge move Disarming Voice.
On the other hand, Cleffa's final stage of evolution, Clefable, is a top Pokemon contender in both the Great League and Ultra League. In fact, it is currently the 71st-best Pokemon in the Ultra League, making the dragons that dominate that league quiver in fear.
The best version of Clefable runs the Fairy-type fast attack Fairy Wind, the Fairy-type charged move Moonblast, and the Steel-type charged move Meteor Mash as its most optimal move set.
Dust Out The Hiking Shoes For Cleffa Hatch Day
A few more tips before you dust out your most comfortable hiking shoes for Cleffa Hatch Day.
Since you will be walking around a lot for this event, you might want to utilize the Routes feature of Pokemon GO. This way, you can multitask hatching eggs while trying to farm Zygarde's energy cells for its complete form.
You might also want to pop a couple of Starpieces and Lucky Eggs during the event to really maximize the Stardust and XP bonuses. If you do that, you can also activate Dialga's Roar of Time ability to make the Starpieces and Lucky Eggs last all throughout the event.
With all of that said, we hope you have a fantastic time hatching eggs during the Cleffa Hatch Day event!