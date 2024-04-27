The Phoenix Suns are down 0-3 to the Minnesota Timberwolves and their championship hopes are looking bleak. It's been a huge disappointment so far this postseason and the fans have let them know about it. After Game 3, Kevin Durant opened up about the booing he and his teammates have received.
Surprisingly enough, Durant sided with the fanbase, according to Baxter Holmes of ESPN. When it comes down to it, the Suns' superstar forward hopes he and his teammates use the boos as fuel to spark a crazy comeback against the Timberwolves.
“They expect so much out of us and they pay their hard-earned money, and they deserve to react how they want to react. It's on us as players to use it as fuel, and hopefully, it ignites us for the next game.”
The Suns were the talk of the town at the beginning of the offseason after trading for Bradley Beal. They formed an exciting big three between him, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker. The additions of Jusuf Nurkic and Grayson Allen was believed to be perfect fits for this team. But it just hasn't played out how the franchise had hoped.
Phoenix struggled largely due to injury throughout the regular season. It prevented the three superstars from playing alongside each other, which wasn't an ideal situation at all. And now the Suns find themselves down 0-3 to the Timberwolves who look like a legitimate threat to win a championship.
Hopefully, the boos actually do provide some fuel for this team. They can't afford anymore losses so it'll be interesting to see how the Suns play in Game 4. Make sure to tune into that game on Sunday, April 28 at 9:30 P.M. Eastern.
Can the Suns pull off the impossible?
Coming back in a series down 0-3 has never happened in before in NBA history. So, with that in mind the Suns are a long shot to make a comeback against the Timberwolves. Of course, you can never say never, but the odds are just not in their favor whatsoever.
Kevin Durant is one of the best pure scorers in league history while Devin Booker is one of the best guards in the NBA right now. Bradley Beal has been a solid third option when he's healthy and Jusuf Nurkic is a great compliment in the starting lineup. But the Suns lack depth as the bench just doesn't have the talent to compete with most teams. To put it simply, Phoenix doesn't have the depth to help the starters much.
On top of that the Timberwolves are on fire right now with Anthony Edwards playing out of his mind. Minnesota has a much more thorough roster and after watching them basically manhandle the Suns in the first three games it's hard to imagine Phoenix surmounts a comeback.