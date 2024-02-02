Joe Mazzulla is coaching a more disciplined Celtics team this year.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics have enjoyed a great start to the 2023-24 NBA season. The Celtics currently sit with the best record in the NBA after recent home wins over the New Orleans Pelicans and the Indiana Pacers, and Mazzulla has looked much more comfortable in his second season patrolling the sidelines in Boston.

Recently, Mazzulla broke down some changes he planned to implement this season, including providing more structure for his team than he did a season ago.

“[There is] a little less freedom this year just because of how many guys we have that have the ability to score,” said Mazzulla, per Jay King of The Athletic. “…Maybe less freedom’s not the right word,” he added. “I think it’s just more structure. I think it’s just putting guys in more of a strength spot, so putting them in more two-man and three-man actions together and having them understand how they impact each other on the action.”

Last year, a lack of discipline was the defining factor in Boston's Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Miami Heat, as the Celtics, despite possessing more talent, did not match up to the Heat's poise and mental toughness under the guidance of head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Indeed, this year, Boston has looked more organized offensively, although their late game execution in the relatively few close contests they have been in is still somewhat of a concern. Boston will get a chance to really quiet the doubters in April, May, and possibly June.