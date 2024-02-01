Boston is still looking to wheel and deal ahead of February 8th.

The Boston Celtics are in fantastic shape right now. Jayson Tatum and company have the best record in the league at 37-11. They are in the top two in both offense and defense. All things considered, Boston looks poised to finally hoist up banner No. 18 come June. However, the Celtics don't seem to be satisfied with where they are as there are rumors that they are still looking to make some moves before the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

NBA Insider Marc Stein recently reported what he has heard so far in the latest rumor roundup and according to him, the Celtics are reportedly searching for frontcourt depth ahead of the 2024 NBA trade deadline. However, they are only willing to part ways with their small contract players.

The Celtics, meanwhile, continue to search for additional frontcourt depth but might have to rely on various trade exceptions to try to fill the void. Boston is said to be willing only to part with players on the most nominal contracts in any potential upcoming moves.

As expected, the Celtics don't have any intention to touch their top six, which includes veteran Al Horford. Nonetheless, though Boston is still highly favored to win the 2024 NBA championship, the Celtics' roster still has some flaws. They are still lacking depth and they could be in better shape if they added more beef in the frontcourt.

Potential Celtics NBA trade deadline targets

As Stein noted, Celtics GM Brad Stevens has some trade exceptions he can use to acquire more frontcourt help. They also have several draft picks (four tradable 1sts and eight 2nds) that they can include in a deal as sweeteners.

Chicago Bulls big man Andre Drummond has been linked as a potential trade target for the Celtics. Others could be JaVale McGee or Alex Len from the Sacramento Kings.

If the Celtics want a more versatile option, they could go after Toronto Raptors forwards Otto Porter Jr. or Jalen McDaniels, both of whom would fit under the $6.2 million trade exception that came from dealing Grant Williams in the offseason.

As it stands, the Celtics have some solid options at the trade deadline. It just boils down to how much they are willing to give up in a potential deal.