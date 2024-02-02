Like TCU earlier this season, and most recently Arizona, Central Michigan faces player shortages due to injuries.

The Central Michigan women’s basketball team is the latest women's college basketball squad that has been forced to forfeit matchups due to a shortage of available and healthy players, as the team struggles with injuries.

The Chippewas were forced to forfeit their upcoming game on Saturday against Kent State due to a shortage of available players, the Mid-American Conference announced, per the Associated Press.

Central Michigan's active roster was reduced to seven players in their recent game against Miami Ohio on Wednesday, and further reduced by an injury to sophomore guard Taylor Anderson,. The decision to forfeit, adhering to MAC regulations, assigns a win to Kent State and a loss to Central Michigan in conference standings, though it doesn't impact overall records following NCAA policy.

The forfeit is part of a larger trend among women's college basketball teams that have struggled with filling out their rosters, and being forced to forfeit games. Most recently, the Arizona women's basketball team had to hold walk-on open tryouts in an attempt to fill out its roster ahead of Sunday's game against in-state rivals Arizona State.

The TCU women's basketball team, after a historic 14-0 start to the season, succumbed to several injuries, forcing the Horned Frogs to forfeit two of its scheduled games. Like Arizona, TCU also held open walk-on tryouts, and saw some success when the team, with the addition of four new walk-on players from over 40 tryout attendees, beat UCF on Jan. 23.

Last season, UConn's game against DePaul was postponed because the Huskies didn't meet the Big East Conference's requirement of having at least seven scholarship student-athletes available. Similarly, Xavier had to cancel its non-conference game at Arizona State in December due to a lack of players, and Jacksonville faced health and safety issues in its program, leading to the rescheduling of its game against North Florida last month.