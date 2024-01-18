TCU women's basketball forfeits two key games amid player injuries, now scouting for new talent through open tryouts.

In a dramatic midseason of events, the TCU women's basketball team has been forced to hold open tryouts after forfeiting two pivotal games this week against Kansas State and Iowa State. The unexpected decision comes due to a shortage of players available to take the court due to injuries, with the Horned Frogs standing at a 14-4 overall and a 1-4 in the Big 12 Conference play.

The team announced on Wednesday via X, formerly Twitter, that it would hold open tryouts on Thursday and Friday for full-time students to walk on for the reason of the season.

TCU women’s basketball will hold open tryouts on Thursday and Friday for full-time students interested in walking-on for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. Please see the information below or contact Jessie Craig (JESSIE.CRAIG@tcu.edu) for additional details. #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/pQV2SvYnBm — TCU Women’s Basketball (@tcuwbb) January 17, 2024

The team, which was gearing up to compete against No. 7 Kansas State on Jan. 17 and No. 24 Iowa State on Saturday, has been left in a bind, with the Big 12 regulations stating that a team must forfeit if they cannot field enough players, barring exceptional circumstances.

Following the forfeits, both Iowa State and Kansas State will record a win in the league standings, although the overall records will not be impacted, adhering to NCAA policies. TCU's record will now reflect two additional losses. The Horned Frogs have chosen to prioritize the health and safety of their athletes amidst these challenges, as indicated in a press release from TCU citing the reason for cancellations as injuries within their program.

This setback follows the recent loss of their starting point guard, Jaden Owens, to a season-ending knee injury incurred during their clash with Houston on Jan. 13, where TCU fielded 10 players.

TCU women's basketball is scheduled to make their comeback on Jan. 23, as they host the University of Central Florida.