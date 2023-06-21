Montreal and Nashville lock horns in the MLS! Catch the MLS odds series here, featuring our Montreal-Nashville prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

CF Montreal (7-1-9) is in ninth place on the Eastern Conference ladder, showing that they have been inconsistent this year. The hosts thrashed Minnesota United by a 4-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Nashville SC (10-5-3) currently has the second-best record in the MLS and they have been in impressive form so far this season. The away side eased past St. Louis City by a 3-1 scoreline last week and will be looking to extend their 10-game unbeaten run in the domestic league.

Here are the Montreal-Nashville soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Odds: Montreal-Nashville Odds

CF Montreal: +150

Nashville SC: +155

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: -120

Under 2.5 Goals: -102

How to Watch Montreal vs. Nashville

TV: TSN1

Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Bet365

Time: 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT

Why Montreal Can Beat Nashville

Montreal currently has the 16th-best record in the MLS. They have 22 points through 17 games played. In the Eastern Conference, the Impact occupies the ninth spot, enough for a qualification playoff spot with DC United. Top team Cincinnati has an 18-point gap over them.

Montreal Impact, who won their previous game, will hope for a similar result following a 4-0 MLS victory against Minnesota United. In that match, Montreal Impact managed 47% possession and 13 shots at goal with eight of them on target. For CFM, Mason Toye got a brace while Zachary Brault Guillard and Rudy Camacho scored the other goals. Gabriele Corbo and Bryce Duke also got assists, while Corbo, Camacho, Nathan Saliba, Ariel Lassiter, and Mathieu Choiniere got yellow cards in the match.

CF Montreal has a poor historical record against Nashville SC but have managed to step up to the plate in their own backyard this season. CF Montreal has won their last seven matches at home in all competitions, including five in the MLS, and has managed to keep clean sheets in each of these games. Montreal's home record stands at 6-0-1, scoring 14 goals while allowing only three.

Hernán Losada's Montreal Impact have managed to score a sum total of 10 times over their past six outings. The number of goals that they have conceded in those same fixtures amounts to seven, the biggest such loss was a 3-0 defeat to Philadelphia Union.

The Canadian outfit wants to stay in the playoffs berth, but they will have a big fish to fry in the midweek clash. Both Rommel Quioto and Samuel Piette remain in the treatment room, but there are no fresh injury worries in the home team. Victor Wanyama and Rudy Camacho have four yellow cards to their name, so they need to be careful.

Quioto is a big loss in the offense, as he leads the team with three goals along with Nnamdi Chinonso Offor. Toye and Choiniere have two goals each, while Lassiter and Aaron Herrera have two assists.

Why Nashville Can Beat Montreal

Nashville SC has been in excellent form so far this season and could potentially win a trophy this season. Hany Mukhtar is in the form of his life and will look to make an impact in this fixture. Nashville currently ranks second in the East and the whole MLS, outperformed only by Cincinnati. The Music squad has 35 points in 18 games played.

NSC will go into this meeting following on from a 3-1 MLS win vs St. Louis City in their most recent game. In that match, Nashville managed 51% possession and 10 attempts on goal with half of them on target. Hany Mukhtar was the lone scorer for Nashville, who made a hat-trick inside 75 minutes. Dax McCarthy got the assist credit for Mukhtar's last goal.

Even if this game is hosted in the Saputo Stadium, Nashville has no problems playing with Montreal. They have won each of their last three matches against CF Montreal in all competitions and won their previous meeting in March this year by a comfortable 2-0 scoreline. Moreover, Nashville has a 3-3-2 record on the road, the fifth-best in the MLS. They have scored nine goals and got 12 points in eight away games.

Nashville has had no problems opening up opposition defenses in the lead-up to this encounter, having scored 11 goals in their previous six matches. While their manager Gary Smith will no doubt take that as a positive sign, Nashville has been somewhat leaky at the back, having also been scored against in six of those same clashes. Nashville is averaging 11.8 total shots, 5.4 corner kicks, and 1.6 goals per game on 46.9% ball possession. They also had six clean sheets, 15.5 tackles, 10.3 interceptions, and 15.6 clearances per match.

The visitors aim to build on their 10-game unbeaten run in the MLS. Nashville has a chance to melt Cincinnati’s advantage to only two points, but beating Montreal at Saputo Stadium is easier said than done. As for the away team, both Nick DePuy and Lukas MacNaughton are out of contention through injuries. Hany Mukhtar intends to add more to his 13 goals and six assists this season. Fafa Picault has four goals while Jacob Shaffelburg has three. Daniel Lovitz and Shaq Moore combined for six assists for the squad.

Final Montreal-Nashville Prediction & Pick

Both teams are in good form, however, Nashville's form at the moment is just too good to be dismissed. More goals are expected, but the visitors will take this one.

Final Montreal-Nashville Prediction & Pick: Nashville SC (+155), Over 2.5 goals (-120)