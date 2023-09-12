The Los Angeles Chargers had a tough Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins, falling 36-34. But the loss wasn't the only defeat in Week 1 for the Chargers. Star running back Austin Ekeler suffered an ankle injury and could miss practice this week.

He is an extremely talented player, and his absence could spell trouble for Los Angeles. The Chargers offense uses Ekeler a ton in the rushing and receiving game. He is one of their best players, and without him, Los Angeles will have to change their gameplan. If Ekeler is out long-term, it would be a devastating blow for the team. The AFC is loaded with many playoff-caliber teams, and one game could end up being the difference.

For fantasy teams, Ekeler is a first-round pick, and losing a player of his caliber can cost a team the season. Replacing Ekeler is tough to do, as waiver-wire running backs won't be anywhere close to what he can do on the field.

Ekeler's status changes a lot for Los Angeles' offense, which changes some things in fantasy football. Ekeler has been a top fantasy running back the last couple of seasons and has been consistent. He is one of the top picks in fantasy drafts year after year, and teams that roster him will be looking to replace his production if he is out.

With that said, here is the fantasy football impact of Austin Ekeler's injury.

Chargers: Fantasy football impact of Austin Ekeler injury

For fantasy teams that roster Ekeler, there is no replacing one of the top running backs in football. Before the injury, Ekeler had 16 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown. He also had four receptions for 47 yards.

Ekeler's play will be hard to replace for Los Angeles and fantasy teams.

However, there are options to fill in for Ekeler's spot in fantasy if he is out in Week 2 or longer. Joshua Kelley is the immediate option that comes to mind, as he took a ton of carries for the Chargers after Ekeler's injury.

Kelley finished the game with 16 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown. He showed that he could put up good numbers when given the opportunity. If Ekeler is out, Kelley would be a viable option to pick up and replace him.

Kelley is only rostered in 11.3 percent of ESPN leagues and would be a good waiver wire pickup this week. He is the answer for both the Chargers and fantasy teams that have Ekeler. He won't play at the same level as Ekeler but can put up solid numbers in his absence.

However, if Ekeler's injury turns out to be long-term, it could spell trouble for the Chargers and fantasy teams that roster the RB. He is the best offensive weapon that Los Angeles has. Ekeler is excellent at running the ball but is also a threat in the receiving game. His ability to impact the offense in multiple ways at an elite level makes him one of their best players. Ekeler's game makes it easier on Justin Herbert, as he has a reliable run game behind him and an easy check-down on passing plays.

Ekeler's injury status will be a must-watch this week as it heavily affects the Chargers and fantasy football. Hopefully, Ekeler can return to play soon. Los Angeles takes on the Tennessee Titans on the road in Week 2.