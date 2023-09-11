Los Angeles Chargers star Austin Ekeler's status is up in the air for practice this week after the halfback picked up an ankle injury during his team's Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins, per Ari Meirov on Twitter.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters that Ekeler was able to finish the game against the Dolphins but that he “had an ankle” and his status for Wednesday's practice is uncertain.

Ekeler, 28, ran for 117 yards and a rushing touchdown while adding four receptions for 47 yards through the air in the Chargers' 36-34 loss to Miami on Sunday.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The injury certainly comes as a shock to fans of the team, as there was no mention of Ekeler battling the ailment during- or in the immediate aftermath of- the game.

The Chargers have few proven options behind Ekeler, as fourth-year veteran Joshua Kelley is the most experienced back on the depth chart besides the starter.

Undrafted running back Elijah Dotson and 2022 fourth round pick Isaiah Spiller are the other options on the depth chart.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

The Chargers take on the Tennessee Titans on the road in Week 2. Ekeler's practice status will be one of the biggest headlines this week as the Chargers star managed the ankle injury.

Ekeler has tallied back-to-back seasons with at least 900 yards rushing and 600 yards receiving, establishing himself as one of the most versatile backs in the NFL.

Things became ugly between Ekeler and the Chargers this offseason though, as the halfback's unhappiness with his contract resulted in a trade request- with Ekeler saying a return to Los Angeles would be the “worst-case scenario.”

However, Los Angeles added $2 million in incentives to his contract back in May, easing the tension. Now, the Chargers are hoping Ekeler can shake off the injury before a tough road tilt in Tennessee.