The Los Angeles Chargers got some devastating news when they lost WR Mike Williams for the season due to a torn ACL. But in a bad news/good news deal, Wednesday's practice hinted that RB Austin Ekeler might be close to a return to the lineup.

Ekeler was seen at practice with his helmet in hand, dancing along to the music emanating from a loudspeaker. It's the most he's done on the field since suffering an ankle injury, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Ekeler's return to the Chargers lineup would provide a big boost to an already potent offense.

The Chargers' star back got hurt during the team's Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He has not played in a game since. L.A. lost again in Week 2 in an overtime thriller vs. the Tennessee Titans. Week 3 brought the team its first win of 2023, against the Minnesota Vikings.

While the Chargers were able to escape Minnesota with a 28-24 victory, their running game was noticeably weak with Ekeler on the sideline. Joshua Kelley and Isaiah Spiller did their best to fill in, but neither found much success. Kelley earned just 12 yards on 11 carries, while Spiller gained 7 yards on two rushes.

Staying true to his aggressive nature, Chargers coach Brandon Staley opted to go for a fourth-and-one with under two minutes in the game from his team's own 24-yard line. The Chargers held a four-point lead. Kelley was stuffed at the line of scrimmage, handing the ball back to the Vikings. Luckily for Staley, his defense stood firm to close out the victory.

But the failure illustrates Ekeler's importance to the team. QB Justin Herbert and Co. will be even more eager to get Ekeler back with Williams down for the season. The running back is an integral part of the team's offense, both running the ball and serving as a valuable receiver for Herbert out of the backfield.

Ekeler has been a valuable pass-catcher during his career. He reeled in 107 catches last season, and has recorded 50+ receptions in four straight seasons entering 2023.