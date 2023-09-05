After a crushing playoff loss in which the Los Angeles Chargers defense allowed the Jacksonville Jaguars to mount a comeback from a 27-0 deficit, safety Derwin James is ready for his defense to step up. While the offense is mostly consistent behind star quarterback Justin Herbert, James is looking for the defense to match that impact on the other side of the ball.

In 2022, the Chargers defense ranked in the middle of the pack at 20th overall, but they had a strong pass defense which finished 7th in the league, allowing just 200.4 yards per game. The run defense is where the team really struggled, with the team finishing 5th worst in the NFL giving up 145.8 rush yards per game.

Derwin James, who is the NFL's highest paid safety, believes their defense has the potential not just to improve, but to dominate against opponents.

“We definitely want to be that dominating group that we all know we can be,” James said, “We’ve got the pieces to do it. We’ve got the guys to change that narrative,” via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times.

Another thing the defense has going besides its talent is health. The Chargers once again struggled with injuries last year, but many of their key players are healthier which gives them a better chance at a rebound. Los Angeles gets back Joey Bosa this year after he only played in five games during 2022 while dealing with a groin injury. Having Bosa back should help the team get to the quarterback more often and strengthen their defensive line.