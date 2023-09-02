Joey Bosa has been playing the NFL for quite some time. The Los Angeles Chargers defensive end has been with the team since 2016. Over the course of his career, Bosa has seen a lot of regular season success. However, the playoffs are an entirely different story. Bosa has not sniffed the Super Bowl in his career.

With this season being his seventh, Joey Bosa is raring to win a championship for the Chargers. The star edge rusher said that as he stars to grow older, individual accolades seem to matter less. That's not to say he didn't want a championship before: he just wants it more now that he's accomplished all his individual goals, per Charean Williams.

“When I say that, it’s not like I didn’t want to win before,” Joey Bosa said, via a transcript from the Chargers. “As I get older, the opportunities get smaller and smaller. When you’re a rookie, you have your whole career ahead of you. The personal goals and the personal accolades, I feel like, as you get older, just don’t quite mean as much. Obviously, winning defensive player of the year would be an honor and all of that, but going out there with your team, with your friends, with your brothers that you’ve built the connection with, I think is a much more lasting accomplishment.”

Bosa just turned 28 this year, and he's squarely in the middle of his prime. There's not a lot of time left before his play inevitably starts to decline due to his age. With that in mind, the Chargers should start pushing harder for a Super Bowl. It's not going to be easy: there are plenty of teams that are much higher than LA in the rankings. Still, there's a legitimate chance for the team to make a deep run.

The Chargers do have the talent to make a deep postseason run. On offense, they have Justin Herbert leading the offense, along with underrated wide receivers in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. They also have star running back Austin Ekeler leading their running game. On defense, Bosa's flanked by some studs, especially in the secondary. Safety Derwin James and cornerback J.C Jackson man the secondary. Will this group finally turn the corner?