Justin Herbert had another eye-popping performance on Thursday night as his Los Angeles Chargers took on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Herbert was on the wrong end of a massive hit in the fourth quarter, and it may have impacted the outcome of the game as the Chiefs came from behind to escape with a 27-24 win in their home stadium.

Herbert looked like he was in significant pain after the tackle. He was seen wincing on the bench after he was forced to exit briefly before returning to action. One of the biggest plays of the game came late in the final period as Chiefs rookie Jaylen Watson scored on a 99-yard pick-6 off of an errant Herbert pass. Whether or not his injury played a role in that momentum-shifting play remains unknown.

After the game, it was reported that the Chargers QB was set to get X-rays done on a suspected rib injury. LA fans can now breathe a sigh of relief after head coach Brandon Staley played down any notion of Herbert missing time because of the injury (via Daniel Popper of The Athletic):

Brandon Staley said Justin Herbert is “OK” and doesn’t expect his injury to be an issue going forward. Said he’s dealing with something in his abdomen, possibly ribs. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) September 16, 2022

This is obviously excellent news for Herbert and the Chargers. This team has high hopes this season, and Justin Herbert will be at the very center of whatever success this squad is able to achieve this year.