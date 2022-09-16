Justin Herbert’s immediate post-game injury report could spell trouble for Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs produced quite the spectacle on Thursday night. Unfortunately for LA, they were on the wrong end of a tightly-contested game that saw Patrick Mahomes and Co. escape with a 27-24 win in the Arrowhead Stadium. To make matters worse, it looks like Chargers superstar quarterback Justin Herbert may have hurt himself in the process.

Herbert took a hard hit from Chiefs defensive end Michael Danna in the fourth quarter that forced the Chargers star to briefly exit the game. Herbert was able to quickly return to action, but it was clear that he was in significant pain.

After the game, Fox Sports’ Charissa Thompson revealed that Herbert is now expected to get X-rays done on his ribs. The results of the same should determine the severity of the injury and whether or not he will be forced to miss time.

#Chargers QB Justin Herbert is getting X-rays on his ribs, per @CharissaT on the postgame show. pic.twitter.com/DYazMbMlOs — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 16, 2022

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said after the game that his QB was indeed roughed up, but he too was unable to provide a clear update as to Herbert’s injury:

Brandon Staley acknowledges that Justin Herbert took some hits to the chest — says they’ll know more tomorrow if there’s a rib issue or if it’s a case of Herbert getting wind knocked out. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 16, 2022

For what it’s worth, Herbert was still able to showcase his magic even after the knock. He even hit a few clutch passes as the Chargers tried to secure the game. Unfortunately, an errant throw was picked off by Chiefs rookie Jaylen Watson in the red zone, which led to a 99-yard touchdown for Kansas City. The Chiefs took the lead late in the game and they never looked back.

More details will surely emerge on Justin Herbert’s injury and we will be sure to pass along any new information as they come along.

LA is set to face the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday in Week 3.