Key Justin Herbert protector out for Chargers vs. Broncos

Justin Herbert, quarterback of the Los Angeles Chargers, will undoubtedly have his hands full as yet another member of his offensive line is down with an injury. Per Field Yates of ESPN, center Corey Linsley will be inactive for their Week 6 Monday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos due to an illness. In Linsley’s place, Will Clapp will get the start for Los Angeles.

Only three weeks ago, the Chargers lost starting left tackle and last year’s first-round pick Rashawn Slater for the season with an injury to his biceps. News of Linsley getting sidelined adds insult to injury.

The Chargers’ O-line will seek to find a way to keep Justin Herbert upright in this interdivisional matchup. Los Angeles has done well in that front, as they have allowed the fewest sacks (five) of any team, per NFL. Even so, their opponent will do their damnedest to ensure that number of sacks allowed goes up.

Thus far in the 2022 NFL season, the Broncos rank fourth in blitz rate (per Pro Football Reference) and tend to bring considerable pressure to opposing quarterbacks. Moreover, the Broncos’ defense has been challenging to move the ball on in 2022, as they have allowed the fewest total yards and points scored of any defense in the NFL. Without two-fifths of his regular starting offensive line and wide receiver Keenan Allen for yet another week, it will be intriguing to see how this battle of the trenches shakes out.

Monday Night Football kicks off at 8:15 p.m. EST on ESPN.