Keenan Allen’s bleak outlook for Chargers’ Monday Night Football game vs. Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers star receiver Keenan Allen was listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report, per Tom Pelissero. The Chargers are scheduled to take on the Denver Broncos in a Week 6 Monday Night Football affair. But Allen’s unlikely status will play a role in the outcome of the game.

Allen is dealing with a hamstring injury and has played a grand total of just 22 offensive snaps in 2022. Keenan Allen reeled in 4 receptions with 66 receiving yards in Week 1. However, he hasn’t seen any action since.

The Chargers enter Week 6 with a 3-2 record. Their offense ranks 9th in points per game, 6th in total yards per game, and 2nd in passing yards per game. And that has mainly all come without the services of Keenan Allen. One can only imagine how lethal their passing attack would be with Allen on the field.

Allen’s presence will be missed especially against the Broncos, as Denver leads the NFL in passing yards against per contest. This will be a tremendous battle as Justin Herbert looks to lead the Keenan Allen-less Chargers’ offense against the Broncos’ strong passing defense.

The Chargers coaching staff recently drew a strong opinion from Keenan Allen. LA made some questionable play calls down the stretch against the Cleveland Browns in a game the Chargers narrowly won. This led Allen to call out the coaching staff. However, the wide receiver addressed his Chargers’ coaching staff call out earlier this week.

“I don’t think I was questioning it,” Allen said. “That was just my opinion, even if I was on the field.”

Perhaps Keenan Allen can help add structure to LA’s play-calling in Week 6 from the sidelines if he is indeed ruled out.